Remembering John Heard

The part: A corrupt detective in Essex County, New Jersey, whose venality is not so much villainous – whose role as an informant to a local mafioso is not so much a betrayal of the law – as it is a consequence of life as a lawman; the end of long hours and countless crime scene investigations, a pantomime of the flash of a badge and the lift-and-limbo act of passing under yellow police tape – of entering a bedroom or a bar – to see the body of a murder victim; the conclusion of a career spent chasing dead ends – of dickering with thieves and pimps, of dealmaking by lowering the blindfold of Lady Justice so she can wink at a career criminal – so you can spend your days among street hustlers and drug addicts, while you wait for a moment of lucidity from some otherwise unintelligible motormouth, who speaks a language as foreign as American Indian or a dialect of India; the separation from your family – and your own estrangement from society – as you see the same crooks leave court, because the hard currency of a good defense lawyer will always beat your petty cash promises of leniency; the vain hope of joining another family not for financial gain alone, but for the dream of no longer living alone; the day you realize your blood family does not know you – they do not love you – and the head of a crime family would never want to know you, because his blood oath is greater than your former oath to protect and to serve.