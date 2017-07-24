Remembering John Heard

The part: A corrupt detective in Essex County, New Jersey, whose venality is not so much villainous – whose role as an informant to a local mafioso is not so much a betrayal of the law – as it is a consequence of life as a lawman; the end of long hours and countless crime scene investigations, a pantomime of the flash of a badge and the lift-and-limbo act of passing under yellow police tape – of entering a bedroom or a bar – to see the body of a murder victim; the conclusion of a career spent chasing dead ends – of dickering with thieves and pimps, of dealmaking by lowering the blindfold of Lady Justice so she can wink at a career criminal – so you can spend your days among street hustlers and drug addicts, while you wait for a moment of lucidity from some otherwise unintelligible motormouth, who speaks a language as foreign as American Indian or a dialect of India; the separation from your family – and your own estrangement from society – as you see the same crooks leave court, because the hard currency of a good defense lawyer will always beat your petty cash promises of leniency; the vain hope of joining another family not for financial gain alone, but for the dream of no longer living alone; the day you realize your blood family does not know you – they do not love you – and the head of a crime family would never want to know you, because his blood oath is greater than your former oath to protect and to serve.
That is why you end your life.
Such is the story of the suicide of that detective, whose humanity owes everything to John Heard’s talent as an actor.
Such is the power of Heard’s performance during the first season of “The Sopranos,” for which I have the highest praise.
Heard’s passing is a loss for his fans and his family.
It is a loss to his fellow artists, too, since his skills are irreplaceable and his interpretative abilities are irretrievable.
His work is the final testament to what a gifted actor can do.
What a gift it is to watch his body of work.
We will always remember you, sir.
