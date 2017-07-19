Remembering Judy Freespirit and her chapbook Daddy’s Girl

Cover of the chapbook Daddy’s Girl by Judy Freespirit

Daddy’s Girl is a haunting story about incest and child sexual abuse. When Freespirit was fifteen years old, she learned that she was not the only victim of incest in the world; in Daddy’s Girl, she courageously shares her own story of incest to give hope to other victims (and survivors) of incest. Freespirit’s writing in the chapbook is honest documenting the mixed feelings of shame, arousal, confusion, and empathy that she still experiences as a result of her upbringing. Diaspora Press, a radical lesbian separatist publishing and distribution enterprise operated by Elana Dykewomon and Dolphin Waletsky, published Daddy’s Girl in 1982.

We saved every copy of Judy’s chapbooks. They are now available on a sliding scale donation basis on the Sinister Wisdom website. Daddy’s Girl is an important read—and a wonderful artifact of the power of lesbian publishing in the early 1980s.

I still think about that action: throwing out the creations of a lesbian. It haunts me. Yes, we cannot keep everything. We all have limits of space, time, and attention. Yet, there is also a commitment that I have that things made by lesbians should be treasured, preserved, cherished. That value shapes much of my work at Sinister Wisdom, both in the creation of new issues and also in the preservation of the past and legacies of Sinister Wisdom. That action is one of the regrets I carry.