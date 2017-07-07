Remembering July 4th as Revolution and Resistance in Filipino America

The date of July 4th finds itself at the nexus of the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the Philippines. On one hand, as the date that the U.S. Government “granted” independence to the Philippines, July 4th is recognized as Philippine American Friendship Day and is often used as an opportunity to reflect on how the two nations continue to be connected by a long arc of history, politics, and culture. At the same time, the “4th of July” is celebrated in the U.S. as the date that marks its own independence from Britain. Past becomes prologue when the very date America starts its own clock of independence from colonial rule becomes the same date it shuts down that same clock for its own colonial experiment in the Philippines.

As a Filipino American, the irony of July 4th simultaneously marking both the beginning of colonial liberation for the U.S. and at the same time the end of colonial occupation in the Philippines from the U.S. is not lost on me. It lies at the core of the “special relationship” and informs every aspect of the interaction between Filipino and American history, politics, and culture. The work I do for the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project and the story of the Filipino WWII veterans is part of the through line for this history- as the timeline for Philippine “independence” from the U.S. was decided in part, by the war effort and the surrender of the Japanese government.

The times we find ourselves in now offer a unique backdrop to observe this “special relationship” in action. There certainly is no lack of ink (newsprint or electronic) shed over the comparisons between the current occupants of the White House and Malacanang Palace. What is of interest to me though, is how this moment here and now affords us an opportunity to look back in order to look forward. This July 4th, I took the opportunity to observe our First Amendment freedom of speech in action in the shadow of the White House, as people took to the streets to share their feelings about its current occupant. The impromptu flash mob wore colonial era costumes and invoked the discourse of revolution as resistance- including the French Revolution through the music of “Les Miserables.”

Ben de Guzman Images from the July 4th protest in front of the White House, Washington, DC

At the same time, as turmoil in Marawi serves as the rationale for the Philippine government to make overtures at instituting martial law, the recent production of the musical “Here Lies Love” in Seattle, WA offers another instance of revolution as resistance set to music, with a powerful score telling the story of the Marcos regime and its ultimate downfall in the EDSA People’s Power Revolution of 1986. As friend and fanboy, I’ve gotten the chance to see the artists of Broadway Barkada like Jaygee Macapugay, Jose Llanas, and Conrad Ricamora, sing a reminder of what’s at stake in an authoritarian regime and the declaration of martial law.

Ben de Guzman Conrad Ricamora, Jaygee Macapugay, and the members of Broadway Barkada at a benefit for the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project

In the final analysis, July 4th is a reminder that history can be messy and replete with contradictions, but that how we remember Revolutions past affects how we effect Resistance today.