Remembering Pallavi Shah, World Citizen

Pallavi Shah had more friends around the world – and not only on Facebook – than anyone I know. That was partly because of the business she was in, travel and hospitality, but I think it was more on account of her giving and caring nature. Pallavi had no expectations of people. She simply wanted honest, straightforward relationships.

It’s hard to talk in the past tense about an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life, a long life filled with accomplishments that most of us can only imagine. It was a life in which Pallavi helped people sort out their individual situations, and to go to places around the world for leisure or work. She was mostly a one-woman show, although in recent years her only daughter, Kunjali, ably assisted her.

Pallavi died in New York on Tuesday, July 18, of arrhythmia of the heart, which was precipitated by a lung condition that had afflicted her for the last couple of years. She didn’t allow that affliction to hinder her work. As always, Pallavi was a whirling dervish, in this city today, on that continent tomorrow. She would check out facilities to recommend to her clients. No detail was too small for her to examine. Last year, Pallavi visited the United Arab Emirates – where I’d been living at the time – and I was astonished by how much she packed into two days in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including a visit to the royal Majlis of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the country’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

Pallavi was born in Bombay – now Mumbai – but spent much of her life based in New York. She worked for Air India in public relations, before setting off on her own to form a high-end travel agency, Our Personal Guest. It was successful from the start because Pallavi was a hands-on entrepreneur who mobilized her contacts and experience in service of her customers. She was relentless.

She was also deeply kind, and deeply generous, quietly contributing to charities for children and dispossessed women. Her mother had been a physician, so Pallavi knew a thing or two about looking after people in distress.