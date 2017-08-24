Remembering the enduring legacy of Lady Diana: the People's Princess

August 31, 1997 marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

I remember vividly where I was when I learned about her terrible passing. In Miami, watching the news, it didn’t seem real. Watching the frantic car chase, the hounds of the paparazzi and hearing the blaring alarms of those endless sirens, I felt like I was watching a terrible movie and felt gutted at the tragic ending. Like many, her death hit me to my core, as if I’d lost a close friend.

As the most photographed woman in the world in the 1980s and early 1990s, Princess Diana touched millions of people of all ages and from all walks of life. An inspiring role model for so many men and women, she had this unique ability to make a real connection with people that rose above her image on television screens and magazine covers. The global outpouring of raw emotion and grief was unprecedented for any famous person who had predeceased her.

“I don't go by the rule book. I lead from the heart, not the head.” Princess Diana

Thinking about Princess Diana and her enduring impact on the world, what resonates most with me was her willingness to show her vulnerability and humanity. Whether she was with her two young sons or trying to publicly cope with the painful divorce from her husband Prince Charles, you could feel her happiness and pain as she wasn’t afraid to show either. I think one of the reasons she connected so effortlessly with children, the elderly and people suffering from illness and disease was because she identified with their suffering, loneliness and insecurities. She felt their pain.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” Princess Diana

When she died, I was in my early 20s and I looked up to her as a role model. She exhibited qualities that I valued and wanted to emulate: her humanitarianism, authenticity and compassion.

Long before it was common for celebrities to harness their fame to draw attention to causes, Princess Diana channeled her star quality to draw attention to people and charities she cared about. From her visits to countries like Angola and Bosnia to draw awareness to the danger of land mines to her willingness to cradle children suffering from HIV/AIDS or leprosy and countless other acts of strength and kindness, she harnessed the power of the media to draw attention to these injustices, helping to remove their stigma and create real, lasting change. She inspired me to find a way to give back to the world.

I respected her open desire to balance sharing and giving of herself while maintaining her most personal, authentic self for herself, her sons and close friends. She wasn’t afraid to be a rebel and go against social or Royal conventions. Sadly, I don’t think she was ever able to achieve the balance she so desperately craved. The relentless media pursuit of her every move, ultimately ending in her tragic death, confirmed that her life never really was her own. I like to think we’ve learned some much-needed lessons from her tragic death to better respect people’s wish and need for privacy - but sadly I don’t think we have.

While we mourn her passing, we should also celebrate an extraordinary life. Her greatest legacy, her two sons, is a testament to her enduring impact. Like their mother, Prince William and Prince Harry support countless charities close to her heart as well as spearheading new initiatives like the Invictus Games for wounded veterans and mental health awareness campaigns. You can see that Princess Diana taught them well.

“The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other.” Princess Diana

This quote from so many years ago seems especially relevant in today’s tumultuous times when hatred seems to be trying to win over love. If Princess Diana’s short life continues to teach us anything, it’s that we must remind ourselves that the life and contributions of one individual can create real, positive change.