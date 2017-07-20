Remembrance and Resistance in Peru: A Pardon for Fujimori?

“What is most restorative for us as victims is that this is a message to the country. This is a message to society, and to humanity, that no one who dares to violate human rights will enjoy impunity.’’

In 2008, Gisela Ortiz spoke these words in the midst of proceedings against former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori for his involvement in the murder of her brother, Luis Enrique Ortiz. Luis, along with eight other students and a professor, was kidnapped and disappeared from the Universidad Nacional de Educación Enrique Guzmán y Valle, known as La Cantuta, on July 18, 1992 by the government-backed death squad Grupo Colina. The following year, in April 2009, Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for corruption and human rights abuses, including the kidnappings, homicides and disappearances at La Cantuta.

Fujimori’s trial was a monumental step for human rights. It was the first time a democratically elected Head of State was put on trial for crimes against humanity. For victims of Peru’s decades-long armed conflict, the ruling was a touchstone on the arduous journey towards truth, justice and reparation. Now, nearly a decade later, Fujimori is closer than ever to receiving a pardon, threatening the legacy forged by victims’ family members such as Gisela.

In 2001, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights found Peru responsible for the massacre of 15 people, including an 8 year old boy, in the Lima neighborhood of Barrios Altos. Five years later, in 2006, the Inter-American Court ruled against Peru again for the forced disappearances and murders at La Cantuta.

Together, these decisions established the important precedent that amnesty laws that obstruct the investigation, establishment of responsibility, and punishment of grave violations of human rights are not compatible with international human rights obligations. Passed in 1995 by the Peruvian congress, amnesty laws until that point had unduly benefited military, police, and civil personnel involved in human rights violations. During the Inter-American Court’s supervision of the implementation of these decisions, it has noted that unjustified reduction of punishment is another form of impunity. These decisions subsequently allowed victims’ family members to seek truth, justice and reparations within their home country, and were instrumental in sending Fujimori and his associates to prison.

Thousands of Peruvians have taken to the streets of Lima and surrounding cities in recent weeks to protest the possible pardon. The crowds were made up of family members of the 15,000 Peruvians disappeared during the armed conflict, victims of forced sterilization, civil society organizations, students, and mobilized citizens. The cry which ran through the crowd rang clear: Remember, in order to resist. It is an appeal to memory that the current President, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, must honor.

Both international law and domestic legislation set restrictions on when pardons may be granted. For Fujimori to receive a pardon under domestic law, he would have to fulfill two requirements: to have a terminal or severe illness in an advanced, degenerative and incurable state, and to be suffering prison conditions that seriously endanger his life and health.

On the first requirement, Fujimori and his allies have requested a “medical pardon” three times since his conviction. Indeed, as Peruvians marched to keep Fujimori behind bars, President Kuczynski commented that a group of doctors should complete an evaluation. However, medical check-ups stemming from prior requests have resulted in insufficient evidence that the former head of state is too sick to fulfill his sentence. On the second requirement, the former president is currently being held in a specially designed cell at a military barracks. Yet, with a private kitchenette, painting lessons and eight prison staff members on hand to assist him, these conditions are far from a serious endangerment to his health.

Without meeting these requirements, there are no grounds on which to pardon the former head of state. Additionally, to grant a pardon purely from political pressure would go against the principles established by the Inter-American Court in both La Cantuta and Barrios Altos cases. In both, the Court limited the power to grant reductions in punishment for grave violations of human rights without effective cooperation in establishing the truth and providing reparations to victims. To date, Fujimori has not acknowledged his role in these violations, nor cooperated with efforts to ameliorate the damage done to those whose lives were fundamentally altered by his deeds. Given the binding judgments of the Inter-American Court, President Kuczynski cannot send Fujimori home without challenging the decision of the region’s highest tribunal.

Furthermore, despite the sentence against Fujimori, a climate of impunity continues to permeate the country: trials involving human rights abuses move slowly while family members of the dead and disappeared rarely receive the reparations they deserve. Additionally, many of those in power during the internal armed conflict remain in official posts. This climate of impunity would only be perpetuated with Fujimori’s pardon.

For now, all eyes are on President Kuczynski to gauge his commitment to break the cycle of injustice. While it is rumored that he will issue his final decision by July 28, all of these factors must be considered prior to his determination. Recalling words spoken by Gisela Ortiz in the same interview from nearly a decade ago:

“When one demands justice, one doesn’t do so only in the name of one concrete act for your brother or your family. One tries to do it on behalf of a country that does not want to live like it has in the past.”