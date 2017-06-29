Remote Toys vs. Video Games. Dad`s Opinion

If you want to know what things turn mature adult men into little irresponsible (but extremely happy) kids, here is the list was created by a 39-year-old programmer who had2 sons: Lego, toy soldiers from different time periods, drones, trains, and remote control vehicles. The last is the one for me and for most of my adult friends, who have boys older than 5. What is absent from that list are video games of all types. And I am going to explain why that is so later with the help of 9 logical arguments. But first, I’d like to express my love of remote toys.

Experience, responsibilities, obligations. Dads have hundreds of layers of maturity! Yet, a fast and shiny remote control police car can quickly destroy those. It appears from the corner, and you realize that you are driving it! That`s how I realized that remote control toys are magical: they make years disappear. Having a strong desire to help their sons with these devices, dads turn into boys who just want to have fun. And when you buy a remote control dump truck, you realize that it`s all you could dream about.

Personally, I became fascinated with my son’s first remote car almost immediately. After that, I decided to buy a boat to try operating it on the nearest lake. And then, of course, it was a drone.

Unfortunately, my two sons have recently lost all their interest in remote control toys. Why? Because all their classmates talk only about video games these days, so they are pressured to play video games in order to have something to talk about with their peers. It frustrates me. How could they substitute remote control toys with simplistic and primitive video games?

That is why I decided to remind parents why they should not forget about remote control toys for their kids. In fact, video games are not real toys; they are “broken toys” that don`t teach your child how to actually play.

Remote control vehicles make a child interested in technology, robotics, and physics in general. All I love in this world, so to speak. My son asked my help to make a remote control boat soon after a car appeared in our house. And that was the best thing I could hear from a kid of 9. Playing video games allows learning about someone else fantasy world, but it doesn’t develop your own imagination. Unlike video games, real games encourage a child to ask questions and not follow instructions blindly. Scientists have recently found that that human brain easily differentiates between virtual reality and reality. I genuinely don`t like the idea of getting accustomed to a virtual world instead of exploring the real one outside. Maybe I am old-fashioned in this regard. Video games are “broken toys.” While real toys enhance creativity, video games make a child’s brain work with the help of algorithms. Remote control toys are among those rare things that can get your child outdoors even on a foggy day. Video games are a passive pastime while children are born to be active. Most video games require players to spend at least 2 hours at a time. It means that in reality,children spend about 3-4 hours in front of computer screen, which is exceptionally bad for their vision. Video games always have winners and losers. In real life,things are not that black and white. It is advisable to avoid teaching your child about the world using the victory-loss dichotomy. Remote control games are cool even for adult men like me.

Actually, the first remote control toys appeared more than a hundred years ago, in far 1898.It was Nicola Tesla who decided to impress and entertain New Yorkshire the help of a radio control box. Shocked visitors could observe a tiny boat maneuvering on the lake with the lights going on and off. Nobody could believe that the scientist could manipulate it from the distance of 20 meters. By that time, Tesla knew that his invention would become important to the whole world. However, the crowd could not believe their eyes and was searching for the invisible wire that could connect the boat to the “magician.” They were not ready to come up with some use for that toy.To which Tesla responded: "The world moves slowly, and new truths are difficult to see."