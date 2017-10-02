Rep. Velazquez Urges Ryan to Bring Supplement Funding Bill to House Floor

BROOKLYN - Congresswoman Nydia M. Velazquez (D) NY, says that things are slowly improving on Vieques with deliveries of food, water and prescription drugs as result of both private and government help. But a proper recovery depends Federal aid. She is urging Speaker Ryan immediately bring to the House floor a supplemental bill to assist Puerto Rico.

Interviewed Sunday outside a Williamsburg fundraiser, she gave an update on progress in Vieques. She says the FEMA has become engaged in the relief of Vieques and Culebra.

Velazquez is is the first Puerto Rican woman elected the the U.S. Congress. She owns a vacation home on the island. She told me she is committed to “rebuilding and rebuilding stronger” Vieques and Culebra.

According to our sources: FEMA and Red Cross officials are set up in the city hall office in Isabel Segunda. The U.S. Post Office has opened and it will be receiving package deliveries from the main island beginning on Wednesday. The Humane Society is on the island with staffers, volunteers and veterinarians treating both domestic pets and horses. A daily clinic is running near the Vieques Humane Society.