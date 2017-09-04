Repeal DACA, Keep the DREAMers

The time for Congress to act on DREAMers is now.

President Obama’s 2012 executive order on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals creates a protected category of undocumented children who were brought to the United States by their parents, delaying the deportation process for these children for two years.

I was born and raised just outside of Orlando, Florida. I grew up with DREAMers. Many of the ones I met in elementary school went on to graduate from my high school, and then graduate from a Florida public university – just like me. For me, DREAMers have always been much more than just an economic tool used to boost our GDP or to fill our worker-needs. They are some of the hardest working, well-intentioned, educated, honest, and decent human beings I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. These DREAMers are the kids I played soccer with after school, who would come over on weekends and build skate ramps on my driveway, who would be part of study groups for our AP classes in high school, and who would go on to become reliable friends and mentors in my own personal and professional life.

Growing up, before I ever even knew about their immigration status, I never once saw them as any different as myself or my classmates. They were never any different from the rest of my neighbors. I never once doubted that they belonged in my school and in my town. I never once doubted their ability to contribute to our country and our society.

For these kids that I grew up with, the ones who the United States is the only country they’ve ever known – the one place where they’ve established their lives and they’ve come to love as any American would – to be labeled anything less than a proud American is to insult every contribution they’ve made to our country and to unfairly demean the lives they’ve made for themselves.

If we are to keep the fabric of American society untainted, then we must find the courage to protect the very people who are victims of a system stacked against them. Never should the United States be the country that punishes those who did no harm, but are instead “guilty by association.” Never have we been the country to tear about families nor lack the compassion as to destroy entire lives built by a generation that has given our country so much.

These needed reforms require a vigorous congressional process. President Obama’s decision to issue DACA through executive orders was without a doubt a massive overreach of executive authority and set a dangerous precedence of the executive acting outside the normal course of governance, no matter who valid the intentions.

President Trump is correct in rolling back DACA in its current form and I especially applaud the President for allowing a six-month delay in the termination of the program so that congressional action for reform can take place.

Through congressional action, we have a moral obligation to reform our laws to reflect the nation of compassion we’ve always been. And in that way, we continue to be a beacon for all who must have freedom. We have in front of us the opportunity to reaffirm the nation we all know we are.