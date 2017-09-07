Report: CBS is Now Available on DIRECTV NOW

DIRECTV NOW recently announced that they would launching CBS in 14 markets. Members from various Cord Cutting forums are now reporting that CBS is now live in many of these markets.

New York (Confirmed)

Los Angeles (Confirmed)

Chicago (Confirmed)

Philadelphia

Dallas – Ft. Worth (Confirmed)

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (Confirmed)

Boston (Confirmed)

Detroit

Minneapolis-St. Paul (Confirmed)

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

Denver

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.

Pittsburgh

Baltimore

If your CBS local has been announced but is not yet available, expect it to populate over the next few days.

This just enhances DIRECTV NOW’s “Live a Little” Plan which we recently awarded as FOMOPOP’s pick for Best for Most People after testing 6 different live TV streaming services.

Best for Most People - DIRECTV NOW “Live a Little” Plan ($35/mo.)

Their “Live a Little” package includes 34 of the Top 35 cable channels, local channels in most major markets, includes apps for all major platforms, and Live TV streaming was very stable.

To put in perspective the strength of their channel selection —DIRECTV NOW offered 25% more top cable channels than any other service. On top of that, you can add HBO for just $5/mo. which is $10 less than if you subscribed to HBO Now.

For a limited time, you can get a free Roku Premiere when you prepay for 2 months of service.

FOMOPOP PRO TIP: If you have AT&T Unlimited Plan, you can get DIRECTV NOW for only $10/month including HBO.

It’s by no means perfect. Their on demand selection is weak and the on demand shows they do have have tons of streaming issues.

For shows that you can’t get on DIRECTV NOW directly, you can use your account to log-in to the channels own apps (like Bravo Now!). They offer this for 45 different channels, the second most of any service.

Unfortunately, they’re the only service that doesn’t offer a Cloud DVR. This totally sucks, but they are planning to roll it out later this year.