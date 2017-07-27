Large Spider Crawls On Unsuspecting Reporter On Live TV

It takes a special kind of journalist not get bugged by a large spider crawling along her shoulder during a live broadcast.

KDFW reporter Shannon Murray showed she had the right stuff on Wednesday when the spider developed a liking for her bare left arm while she was broadcasting a report about a protest at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Murray made no mention of the spider beside her on the air. But viewers took notice, and pointed out the creepy crawler to the station via social media.

The station later posted its video of the spider scene on the web, where it has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Murray admitted she did feel something:

“For those asking, YES I felt it! But I had no idea it was a spider until a VIEWER let me know on Facebook!”

Most viewers were impressed by Murray’s grace under spider.