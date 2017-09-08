Reporter Writes Glowing Article About Elon Musk, But Leaves Out Key Details

Recently, a major financial magazine published an article entitled “This Email from Elon Musk to Tesla Employees Describes What Great Communication Looks Like.” A subhead to the article declared: “A newly acquired email from Musk outlines a brilliant philosophy. But it’s easier said than done.” What the article did not reveal — for some strange reason — is that the email is actually evidence against Musk in a lawsuit that could potentially cost Tesla a pricey settlement with a former employee.

In the email, which the magazine quoted in full, Musk bemoans the “chain of command” school of communication because “you always flow communication through your manager,” which “serves to enhance the power of the manager” but “fails to serve the company.” Musk writes: “[P]eople are forced to talk to their manager who talks to their manager who talks to the manager in the other dept who talks to someone on his team. Then the info has to flow back the other way again. This is incredibly dumb. Any manager who allows this to happen, let alone encourages it, will soon find themselves working at another company. No kidding.” Instead Musk implores his employees to know “you can talk to me, you can talk to anyone without anyone else’s permission…you should consider yourself obligated to do so until the right thing happens.”

“Has Musk been able to achieve this type of environment (where communication is free-flowing and departments work together) at Tesla?” the magazine’s reporter asked. “I have no idea.” Nor did he disclose that the Musk email is part of ongoing legal proceedings between Tesla and Cristina Balan, a former design engineer at Tesla so important to the company that her initials once appeared on each car’s battery. Balan claims she was forced to resign from Tesla in 2014 in part because she dared to do what Musk ordered his employees to do in the email — she wrote to Musk directly. Tesla is denying her claims.

At the time Balan was working on the Interiors Design team at Tesla where she identified and “tried…to solve two engineering issues,” she wrote recently on her blog — design flaws that needed to be addressed by the company. But when she tried to force management to fix the problems she was “bullied, humiliated, demoted and retaliated against in the most horrible way possible.” She considered leaving Tesla but fellow engineers convinced her to stay. “I promised them I [would] get to Elon one way or the other,” she wrote, “even if I [had to go] to the Supreme Court.”

Balan attempted to go through proper channels but soon found herself “in an even more threatening situation.” She began recording her meetings with fellow engineers when they discussed problems within the company. One recorded meeting lasted more than two hours. The recordings were “for Elon’s ears only,” she wrote in her blog.

Finally, Balan reached her breaking point. “Then I made my mistake: I wrote an email to Elon Musk, in reference to the infamous ‘Communication within Tesla’ email, to let him know I must meet with him in order to show him evidence of…things going on inside the company that he needed to be aware of.” This was, after all, what Musk implored his employees to do: approach him directly.

What happened? Musk did not respond to her email but instead a member of senior management asked to see her. On April 16, 2014, Balan met with the manager, before what she thought was going to be a meeting with Musk, when she was taken to a secluded office. “Under duress, threatened that if I [did] not sign my resignation I would be handcuffed and dragged to the parking lot….I signed whatever was shoved under my nose and I left. I was not even allowed to collect my personal items, which are still held by Tesla.”

On her way out of the building, Balan collapsed. “I was picked up by [an] ambulance. It was an experience that marked me more than I can express in words.”