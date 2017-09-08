Reporters and Politicians Have Hearts

Connie Lawn – September 7, 2017

I began my career as a political reporter in 1968 and I will end it this way, sooner rather than later. I have a variant of Parkinson disease, and it is eating my body up, from the head down. In the interim, I am overwhelmed by the kindness and patience shown to me by my family and friends.

The latest example occurred on September 7, during a formal news conference between President Trump and the Emir of Kuwait. The wonderful, glamorous young women of the press staff reserved an aisle seat for me in a middle row. I was seated between two patient, strong reporters, who helped me get up and down, and kept pushing me up as I slumped towards them. With this disease it is hard to control my body, and I ask for help from anyone who can hear my feeble voice. The police and Secret Service agents were anxious and concerned that I was getting mauled. I assured them I was fine, but needed a new body. Anyone who sees me in my present condition knows that to be true! I have lost about 60 pounds, cut off my once long, thick red hair, and slump over like the old lady I am!

Prior to the news conference, the police helped me through the twisted series of black iron gates and yellow tapes. None of this would be possible without my White House press pass, which has been renewed since 1968. I hope to honor this privilege.

Because a Head of State’s official visit was underway, rows of military honor guards lined the driveway. They are truly America’s finest! I thanked them for their service, but they were not allowed to answer. I had to be careful that the wheels of my walker did not roll over their gleaming polished shoes.

The Americans were soon followed by the official Kuwaiti entourage. They were resplendent in their gold trimmed flowing Arab robes. Alas, up close, they did not look like Lawrence of Arabia. But, neither did I!

I proceeded to the crowded press room, where American and Foreign press made certain there was room for me and my walker. Some took photos of me, bought my book, and said I was an inspiration. At my age, they figured I must be famous. But I really need their friendship, more they need me.

After about half an hour, it was time to rush into the East Room, and set up for the news conference. The press staff led me and three other disabled reporters up a cement ramp and we could look down at about 70 of our colleagues. We were led in first, so we would not be crushed by the crowd then they were escorted in. Much appreciated!

The news conference was strong and interesting, with the usual speeches and only two questions from each side – foreign and domestic. Most of us old timers miss the electric free for all of the old days. This conference was dominated with questions about hurricanes and North Korean nuclear tests.

After the news conference, reporters and staff members help scoop me up and make my way across bodies, boots, and tangles of cables. Everyone was in a rush to file, but they were all careful to make certain I was not hurt. I made my way to the street, where I was eventually picked up by a handicap transport vehicle. I was at first afraid to be alone, but some friends followed me from the White House and made sure the bus arrived.

As my productive life draws to an end, I paraphrase President Trump, and say I love everyone. But we are not fake news, or a swamp that needs to be drained!

With love and respect, Connie Lawn