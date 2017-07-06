Republican mantra of personal responsibility and the mysteries of maple syrup

The Republican Senators say that health care must hinge on personal responsibility. By this they mean that many of your health problems are a result of your own actions. This assertion is ludicrous (not to mention heartless) with regards to many life threatening conditions, including anything hereditary, health problems arising from environmental factors (picture the brain damaged children of Flint, Michigan), and injuries resulting from accidents. The administration’s budget director, Mike Mulvaney, even proclaimed that diabetics should be denied insurance, apparently believing that all forms of diabetes result from lifestyle choices. The mantra of personal responsibility ignores the fact that many health problems arise at random or for reasons that are not readily recognizable or preventable. Such statements are, in many cases, simply excuses to cut benefits in order to save money, shrink government, or undo President Obama’s accomplishments.

At the same time that this inanity was playing itself out on the national stage, I encountered a restaurant server who did not understand my companion’s question about maple syrup. Of course, their maple syrup was maple syrup. What else could it be? As his customer questioned him, the young man looked increasingly confused, even a little bit panicked. New at the job, he wanted to get this right. But he had no idea how to interpret questions about maple syrup.

He thought of the brown stuff coming out of the plastic squirt bottle in his home and in this diner as maple syrup. He may not have had a clear view of what that entailed. He perhaps had never seen pictures of maple trees tapped or learned about the seasonal rising of the sap that made syrup production possible. Instead he knew a concoction that was mass produced and almost totally lacking in nutritional value. Far from a seasonal delicacy, hard to come by and worthy of being savored, his maple syrup was cheap, plentiful, and super sweet. Often made of corn syrup, his maple syrup was heavily subsidized by a government that has long supported corn growers; it resulted from advances in “food science” in the previous century. It had contributed to the American sweet tooth, to the increase in the intake of worthless calories, and to the rise of obesity. It had nothing to do with actual maple trees. Artificial flavors made it taste only vaguely like the real thing.

That young man and many millions like him make poor food choices every day, encouraged by an industrialized food production system that has shaped tastes and intentionally obscured origins. The Senate, along with the House, has voted farm subsidies, supported industries that develop mass produced food stuffs of little value, and opposed the truthful labeling of products. Having done all this, they now demand that Americans take responsibility for their lifestyle choices.

Our current leaders only think about personal responsibility when they are scolding others: women who had the misfortune to be sexually assaulted or their obese fellow Americans who often unknowingly or inadvertently made bad choices. They don’t see their own complicity in the food landscape that sells enormous amounts of worthless, caramel-colored junk food under the name of maple syrup to unsuspecting young consumers. If they want to contribute to an increase in personal responsibility and in healthy eating, they should reverse course not only on health care but on a host of other agenda items. Defunding corporate agriculture while funding consumer education (such as truth in labeling), and school lunch programs (such as what the White House just eliminated) would be good places to start.