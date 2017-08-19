Republican Mayoral Candidate Criticizes "Lack of Consistency" in Trump's Response to Charlottesville

Robert M. Kilo, the endorsed Republican candidate for Mayor of Cleveland Ohio, forcefully condemned the white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12th and expressed his disappointment in President Trump’s response to it.

Friday night (August 18th) on The Outlaws Radio Show (which I am one of the hosts of), Mr. Kilo said that the events in Charlottesville was “horrific, saddening and another very clear depiction of the deep divide that we still have in our country that needs to be healed.” He added that white supremacists and neo-nazis “have no place in a constitutional republic where they’re trying to bring down another race.” He called it “deplorable and despicable.”

On the President’s response, Mr. Kilo said “my concern with the President right now is that he is not being consistent. His second statement was a great second statement. The first one and then the press conference after, I think that’s where people are frustrated. [People are asking] ‘Ok, where are you on this?’”

Mr. Kilo went on to warn that “the United States of America has the potential to really splinter if we don’t begin to bring up leaders that will heal these wounds.”

Mr. Kilo is running for mayor in the same city that then-candidate Trump officially became the Republican nominee for President in 2016. The fact that the GOP’s endorsed candidate in that city is expressing concern with the President’s response should speak volumes.

The list of Republican mayor and mayoral candidates criticizing Mr. Trump’s response is continuing to grow. Along with Mr. Kilo, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis, and Gresham (Oregon) Mayor Shane Bemis have all criticized Mr. Trump publicly. Oklahoma City mayoral candidate David Holt also lamented the damage Mr. Trump was doing to the GOP’s brand and retweeted an image of Abraham Lincoln crying on the day of the infamous press conference.