Republican Vulture Kelli Ward Wants McCain to Step Down So She Can Step Up

John McCain lies in a hospital bed in Hanoi, North Vietnam, after being taken prisoner of war. (Francois Chalais)

Kelli Ward has no heart and no class.

Kelli Ward is a Tea Party darling with no class and has made herself look like one aggressive Arizona desert vulture. Perhaps it was the Kool-Aid she drank when the largest tea party Facebook Group hosted a Kelli Ward Day a couple of months ago. If she wants to beat Michele Marie Bachmann’s image — she certainly has attained that goal with her recent comments about our decorated war hero and vet Sen. John McCain.

Tea Party supporters and the alt right share similar views. According to NEWSWEEK:

“The last president for McCain will be Trump. There’s some godly justice right there,” wrote one user on the “Politically Incorrect” message board of social media network 4chan, a hothouse of right-wing memes.

“I’m pretty sure that God is punishing him,” wrote another 4chan user. “God made it pretty clear that he supports New Right now.”

Former State Sen. Kelli Ward, who's running against Republican Sen. Jeff Flake in next year's primary, says cancer-stricken Sen. John McCain should resign "as quickly as possible" and Arizona's governor should think about naming her to replace him.

Here's what Ward told an Indiana radio station Thursday:

"I hope that Senator McCain is going to look long and hard at this, that his family and his advisers are going to look at this, and they're going to advise him to step away as quickly as possible, so that the business of the country and the business of Arizona being represented at the federal level can move forward."

Ward, who was defeated by McCain in his Senate primary last year, made the comments the day after doctors revealed the 80-year-old McCain had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Resnik is a respected Arizona journalist who shared his story on a public Facebook post, and it appears Ward’s tasteless comments are backfiring with comments like:

Robert Warrington Reeks of desperation.

Marquis Scott Wow. No shame in her game

Lisa James One bad choice after another seems to be her motto

Sophia Tesch No heart. All hollow.

Jim Helga Benbrook She seems to typify the Republican mindset these days. As long as I've got mine, screw you!

Jan Buchholz She's all heart, ain't she? Real pro-lifer. She's ready to knock him off -- prematurely no less.

Craig Darling I was ambivalent about her before.. Now I am against her completely.. "As a Christian" she says... She's a pretender that should never hold public office again.. She's about power not people apparently.

It’s a shame (for gospel reasons) to have Tea Party Christians and the alt right Christians use a tragic illness to advance their agenda. They are quick to judge and are certainly individuals who bring darkness into this world and in my opinion, they are one of the most hypocritical types when their church pulpits claim to spread the message of love and healing. Calling oneself a Christian and rejoicing in Senator John McCain’s illness as a “godly justice” is harming the Christian brand. Christ showed his love through healing and action and we see Arizona hypocrites of the gospel with blood on their teeth.

Former President Obama has more class than hypocritical Christians claiming McCain’s cancer is godly justice when he tweeted:

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John.

I second that.

In fact, if Senator John McCain can pull through being a Prisoner of War — he can pull through this!

Kelli Ward ought to be ashamed of herself. Hell, Lydia Hernandez, a former Arizona Democratic State lawmaker doesn’t want Ward to lead either and said:

Kelli Ward sounds like someone who is more interested in the position and sounds desperate to do anything to grab power now. This position warrants someone with statesman like character in our State of Arizona.