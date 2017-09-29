Republicans at War -- with Each Other

Remember Christine “I’m not a witch” O’Donnell, a radical and whacky Republican who won a primary for the U.S. Senate in Delaware in 2010, only to lose in the general election? Or Todd Akin of “legitimate rape” fame, who lost a winnable Senate seat in Missouri in 2012. Or Richard Mourdock, who claimed that if a woman is impregnated during a rape “it’s something God Intended,” a comment that may have cost him Indiana’s Senate seat in 2012?

What these three candidates had in common was the ability to win low-turnout primaries by appealing to ultra-conservative Republicans, only then to fail to attract broad support in general elections. They all lost Senate seats that more moderate Republicans — or at least Republicans who did not alienate the moderate elements of the party and independents — might have won. O’Donnell, Akin, and Mourdock come to mind following the victory of Roy Moore — a far-right candidate who openly has defied court rulings — in Alabama’s GOP primary this week.

Moore will face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December to fill the seat of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Jones is an attractive candidate, a former prosecutor of moderate views whom Democrats believe could be competitive against the far-right, radical Moore. But, beating Moore in the general election may be too high a mountain to scale. Alabama, after all, is Alabama, a state where Democrats have not been competitive in Senate races in more than 20 years.

The calculations may be different in states like Nevada and Arizona, where far-right candidates are challenging Senators Dean Heller and Jeff Flake, respectively. Upsets of the incumbents in those states might well give Democrats a chance to pick up GOP-held seats. Moore’s victory over an opponent who had the backing of President Donald Trump and the Republican establishment, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, may encourage other extremists to run against incumbent Republicans who are deemed too moderate or too “establishment.”

Moore’s victory once again illustrates just how divided the modern Republican Party has become. The Republican base distrusts the GOP establishment, which suffered two other stunning setbacks the day Moore walloped Luther Strange by 10 points in Alabama. First, Republican Senate leaders threw in the towel on repealing and replacing Obamacare, tacitly admitting that the party cannot govern and deliver on its long-standing campaign promise. Then, Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee announced that he would retire at the end of his term in 2018. Corker is the respected chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and, more importantly for the GOP, his leaving the Senate puts Tennessee in play next year.

It is arguable who dislikes McConnell more, Republicans or Democrats. His endorsement of Strange against Moore, and his willingness to pour millions into the Alabama race, may have been the kiss of death for “Big Luther.” Long judged a wizard of parliamentary maneuvering, McConnell now oversees Republican control of the Senate at a time when long-standing intra-party conflicts render the GOP unable to govern. The failure to repeal Obamacare left McConnell looking incompetent. Imagine how disillusioned Republicans will be if he fails to usher tax reform though the upper chamber (a possibility).

The Alabama primary weakened Trump, who backed Strange at the pleading of McConnell and the urging of Trump’s political aides. Trump’s support of Strange always was lukewarm at best. Still, Trump favored the wrong horse, and the Alabama election shows that Trumpism may be stronger than Trump. Moore’s triumph reflects the same kind of insurgency that propelled Trump to the presidency.

Alabama also showed Trump the dangers of ignoring his right flank, for the primary pitted Trump against Steve Bannon, who campaigned for Moore, and the right-wing nationalist icon and former White House chief strategist won. Bannon viewed the Alabama election as a chance to demonstrate to Trump that there are limits to Trump’s control of his base. Trump believes his supporters will follow him anywhere, but Bannon’s intercession on behalf of Moore was intended to teach Trump that Trumpism reflects a rebellious right-wing ideology that is bigger and more powerful than the president.

Trump against Bannon and the GOP base challenging the establishment are the cross-currents devastating the Republican Party, preventing it from effectively governing despite its control of the White House and both houses of Congress. Trump’s presidency, after all, is based on a hostile takeover of the Republican Party. GOP leaders ignored all of Trump’s outrages because they assumed, falsely, that his agenda was their agenda and that he was interested in the party’s success, when in fact all Trump cares about his own popularity. The Republican establishment also assumed, again falsely, that legislative victories would follow if the party controlled the White House. Instead, the fact that Trump is not a “traditional” Republican (he may not be a Republican at all) made governing that much harder.