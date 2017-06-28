Republicans need to let go of “repeal and replace.” Now.

Yesterday, I emailed my two Senators, Feinstein and Harris, and my congresswoman, Barbara Lee, with a simple message: Do NOT work with Republicans on healthcare UNLESS they agree to (1) keep the name “Affordable Care Act” and (2) drop their stupid “repeal and replace” baloney.

If there are problems with the A.C.A., then let Congress fix them. Surely they can figure out a way to keep to do that—if they’re willing to work together. It’s called REPAIR, and it’s what we elected them to do.

But the dirty little secret no Republican will dare admit is: They don’t give a damn about healthcare for Americans. Never have, never will; tell me one time in the last forty years when a Republican cared about healthcare for Americans. They have only one desire: to humiliate Barack Obama by repealing his signature legislation. That’s it. Not to provide the best coverage to Americans, but to hurt, insult and wound a man they despise.

After yesterday’s stunning inability of McConnell to get enough votes in the Senate for Trumpcare, there’s been much talk about Repubs and Dems working together to craft a healthcare bill both sides can live with. Ordinarily I’d say that’s a good solution to a political problem, but not in this case. If Republicans really want to fix the A.C.A., first they’re going to have to eat some crow.

They created their own problem. Everybody knows that from Day One of Obama’s presidency, they hated on him with a fierceness previously unknown in modern American politics since at least FDR, and when Hillary’s star ascended, they hated on her too. Only someone who’s been buried under a rock for the last seven years would fail to understand that the reason Repubs first started talking about “repeal and replace” was because it focus-grouped well among their racist base. (They were preaching R&R way before the law even went into effect and anyone knew how it would fare.) Once every Republican in Congress promised his constituents to R&R Obamacare, they were locked into a “solution” to a problem that didn’t exist. This eventually became a completely untenable position that even most Republicans understood was unworkable; but by 2016, they had no choice: And then Trump’s election—and he hated on Obama worse than anyone—drove them further into the R&R corner, from which there was, and is, no escape.

It’s hard for a politician to admit he’s done something really, really stupid, but Republicans are going to have to admit their colossal error (and possibly find themselves a new Majority Leader). That’s why I’ve told my representatives to stand firm. We have the upper hand now: less than 20% of Americans support Trumpcare, even in red districts and states. We can really stick it to Republicans on this, and we will, if we need to. But it will be better for the country if both sides can reach some agreement to make the A.C.A. stronger and better.