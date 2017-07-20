Republicans Try to Escape their Own Health Care Coffin

How the GOP Lost Their War Over Government’s Role in Health Care.

For seven years, Republicans thought they were building a coffin for Obamacare. It turns out they were building their own coffin. And now they are desperately trying to fight their way out.

Kansas GOP Senator Jerry Moran’s surprising opposition to the Senate health care plan is a great peak into the health care box Republicans didn’t understand they were building. Moran affirmed his support for repealing the ACA, repeating the anti-government message that drives the GOP opposition, “if we leave the federal government in control of everyday healthcare decisions, it is more likely that our healthcare system will devolve into a single-payer system, which would require a massive federal spending increase.” But in the next sentence he called for a plan that will do exactly what the government does through Obamacare, “provide protections for pre-existing conditions” and assure “increased access” to health care.

Moran is one of the handful of Republican senators who admitted what most of them know, repealing Obamacare would hurt their own constituents and their communities. It is as every bit as “mean” as Trump said when he too briefly stepped out of the repeal box.

The Republicans boxed themselves in through a potent combination of ideology and politics. The passage of the ACA, the biggest expansion of government social programs since Medicare and Medicaid in 1965, was an enormous insult to the Republicans’ relentless drive to dramatically shrink government’s role in everything except the military and policing. From the Reagan era reversal of the Great Society, through Clinton’s welfare reform, through Bush’s “compassionate conservatism,” the GOP drove lower taxes, less regulation and cuts in government social supports.

Still, the GOP quickly learned that they could use Obamacare to their political advantage. The Tea Party rebellion was a movement powered by the anti-government rhetoric long being pushed by the right. However, if they had been paying attention to how they helped drive the Tea Party opposition to the ACA, Republicans might have worried about the long-term trajectory of their story.

With the exception of the individual mandate, the ACA’s use of government to make coverage affordable and regulate insurance companies, has always been very popular. Unable to effectively attack the ACA’s actual provisions, Republicans made up an issue to symbolize their phony claims that the ACA was a government takeover of health care: death panels. The specter of government deciding who would live or die, believable in no small part because of their years of anti-government rhetoric, was a perfect example of how easily people become alarmed when their health care is threatened.

To the GOP’s shock – after the Tea Party and the election of Republican Scott Brown to Ted Kennedy’s senate seat – Democrats went ahead and passed the Affordable Care Act. Democrats ploughed ahead because over and over again they met constituents who had been victims of insurance company denials of care or who did not have health coverage. And because constituents who supported the ACA actually turned out in equal or greater numbers as Tea Partiers at Democratic town hall meetings, which the press ignored because that wasn’t dramatic TV. Democrats were also deeply motivated by the historic urgency of finally providing a government guarantee of access to health coverage.

In 2010, when the GOP used Obamacare as a powerful political weapon in Congressional elections, their biggest point of attack was a little-known provision in the bill that reduced future Medicare spending, although it did so without cutting Medicare benefits or raising costs for seniors. Still, the GOP relentlessly repeated the charge that Democrats “cut Medicare by $716 billion.” In other words, Republicans very effectively attacked Democrats for cutting a huge government social program. That should have been a giant red flag about the impossibility of taking away a government benefit. But it help crush Democrats – who rather than defending the ACA tried to change the subject –at the ballot box.

In the 2012 re-election, GOP candidate Mitt Romney demonstrated his cowardly allegiance to GOP doctrine by abandoning his proudest accomplishment as Governor of Massachusetts, the bipartisan passage of what became the model for the ACA. President Obama worked to make his 2012 re-election an affirmation of Obamacare – even adopting that name – but Republicans ignored the evidence that given a choice, the public was not going to choose to repeal Obamacare.

The Waterloo for Republicans was 2014, when the Obamacare exchanges started operating. While the GOP was buoyed by the messy opening of healthcare.gov, Ted Cruz understood why this was a turning point, saying “in modern times, no major entitlement has ever been implemented and then unwound.”

From repeal vote to repeal vote, the GOP kept confusing the broader public with the increasingly fringe opinions held by the Obamacare monster it had created. For years, support for repeal had been down to only about one-third of the public, with a majority just among Republicans. For the GOP base, repeal had become an article of faith, even though they too continued to support almost every specific part of the ACA. And never thought about what it would mean for their own health.

Which brings us to the biggest lesson the GOP learned the hard way this year. Ted Cruz was right – you can’t take away health care from millions of Americans. In fact, the American public strongly supports a major government role in providing health care and expects the government to protect them from insurance company abuses. For rightwing ideologues, that’s the hardest pill to swallow. They refuse to acknowledge it, demanding that the GOP go ahead and repeal Obamacare.

As one former Republican aide told Axios, "They can't accept they've been promising something that is undeliverable and a bad idea for seven years,