Repubs Yet To Offer Policies That Boost Growth

Let us hope Republicans’ last ditch effort to pass a Senate healthcare bill fails. It’s not only good for the health of Americans, but also for the U.S. economy if the U.S. economy is to continue to grow. The federal courts’ blockages of Trump’s draconian executive orders on immigration is also a plus for the economy

Why? Firstly, taking some 22 million Americans off health insurance in the CBO assessment of the Senate’s repeal and replace bill will cause immense damage to the spending power of consumers in lower economic brackets that depend most on Obamacare. They will have to spend more out of pocket for health needs, whether it’s for higher deductibles, or cause outright bankruptcies for those no longer covered. The ower income brackets that spend most if not all of their incomes, depend most on Medicaid that will be most drastically cut.

Secondly, the CBO estimated that 2.8 million new immigrants per year are needed to boost economic growth to 3 percent, so what will happen when and if Trump is able to enact his wish to drop immigration by 50 percent? The Trump administration will have to depend on the H1-B and H2-B worker visa programs.

So Trump just boosted the H2-B temporary visa quota by 15,000. He coincidentally also applied for an additional 200 such visas for needed workers in his hotels and resorts.

Any repeal of Obamacare without an adequate replacement is also opposed by the drug, insurance and hospital industries, because their profits are diminished, hence their solvency. The repeal was mainly intended to give back to the wealthiest some $1 trillion in tax cuts that supported Medicaid in those red states that need it the most.

And now they will turn to attempt to reform the tax system. But they will also follow the same template; more tax cuts for businesses and the wealthiest while cutting some 30 percent from government spending, which means less funding for research, education, and even infrastructure improvement.

But wait a minute. Repubs just announced an infrastructure bill that would boost growth, and that both parties might even agree on, is being pushed back to first enact a tax reform bill!

“I’d like to see infrastructure get done,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the Senate’s No. 3 Republican and chairman of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, told reporters Wednesday. “But I’ve always said, that in terms of how things are sequenced, it’s more likely that they would do tax reform first. And that might push infrastructure into sometime next year,” as quoted in The Hill.

Can’t wait for the CBO assessment on their tax cut (I mean, reform) plan!

