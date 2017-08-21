Reputation Management Methods To Improve Your SEO Standing

In the ever-changing world of Search Engine Optimization, it can be hard to find the proper resources to maximize your efforts.

What works for the medical industry may not work for the retail industry and vice versa.

SEO has become so multi-layered that it is important to segment your focus to your specific industry. If you operate in the medical industry, then medical SEO should be your focus.

But this is where internet marketing companies and specialists come into the fold.

Many companies outsource to internet marketing firms to handle their SEO campaigns while others opt to hire a specialist to operate in house.

Regardless of how a company operates there is more time being dedicated to the growing role that reputation management plays in any SEO strategy.

Consumers are relying on reviews to dictate and/or influence their shopping decisions and companies are utilizing reviews to leverage marketing campaigns or gauge market competition.

Reputation management, like most areas of internet marketing services, can come with a steep price and a lot of dedication, but here are some methods to think about whenever embarking on a reputation management campaign either first hand, in house, or when directing an outsourced campaign.

Obtain Customer Reviews, But Avoid the Pitfalls

Transparency Is Key

The easiest way to get a good review is by asking a satisfied customer, but customers may not always be willing to put a public statement out there.

A perk such as a coupon or a future discount can always help sway customers or clients who may be on the fence.

Go the extra mile though, too many websites utilize stock images and first names to create a review. We’ve all seen them.

“this was the best service and it was very affordable.” - Jerry R.

The fact is this is accomplishing nothing. People are so used to seeing the “fake” that they demand transparency.

Ditch the photos and opt for a first and last name. If your client and/or customer has a website, offer a link to that site to get their full cooperation.

Don’t bribe. Entice honesty and reward a customer who participates by providing incentive to repeat business in the future.

It’s a win-win!

Don’t Drain Your Budget

Reputation Management is a part of SEO, but it should never be the primary focus.

Like most internet marketing efforts, Reputation Management needs to go hand-in-hand with SEO. Think about each level of SEO service as a runner in a race.

SEO should always led the pack. But if reputation management is important, then have it run side by side with SEO in terms of focus.

Keep in mind that reputation management relies heavily on SEO, so turning down SEO to amp up reputation management is counter-productive.

Too many companies feast on the fear of a bad review, with an appetite that can drain your budget fast.

Keep reputation management as a compliment and your budget should reflect that.

Be Different. Be Visual

I recently told a client that reviews are crucial in their specific industry and the same holds true for a number of industries.

Lawyers, doctors, mechanics, photographers and personal trainers can all benefit from this tip.

Be different. Be visual.

Each of the aforementioned industries has a visual communication aspect in regards to their services.

A photographer can show off a recent event or wedding they shot. A mechanic can show before and after photos to tell a story in a similar manner that a personal trainer can.

Video reviews are a powerful way to tell the story that has multiple benefits, some of which include:

Transparency - few things are as powerful as seeing an actual customer verbally communicate their review.

- few things are as powerful as seeing an actual customer verbally communicate their review. Dual Effect - Not only does this method improve reputation management, but it can be leveraged in SEO (YouTube, Vimeo, etc) thus adding an additional impact.

- Not only does this method improve reputation management, but it can be leveraged in SEO (YouTube, Vimeo, etc) thus adding an additional impact. User Friendliness - Let’s face it, people are more inclined to watch something than read it, that is why more and more companies and brands are leaning on visual outlets. By 2017, online video will account for 74% of all online traffic (per KPCB)

The numbers support that last bullet point. Consider the following

According to MWP, 59% of executives agree that if both text and video are available on the same topic, they are more likely to choose video 55% of people watch videos online every day according to MWP. Using the word ‘video’ in an email subject line boosts the open rates by 19% in email marketing campaigns according to Syndacast. 4 times as many customers would rather watch a video about a product than read about the product, according to Animoto. 52% of marketing professionals worldwide name video content as the content with the best ROI, according to Syndacast.

So the proof is in the numbers. And the chances are that your competition isn’t doing it.

Have people tell their stories, but don’t be lazy with it, go the extra mile. There are plenty of online tools to use for video editing.

Embed your logo. Create a nice introduction and fine some suitable music.

Most importantly, invest in a good camera and shoot it in a quiet space in your place of business. Be in control of the production.

If you rely on a customer to produce their own video you may compromise both quality and clarity.