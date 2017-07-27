Research Says Europe Is Not Eager Much In Online Rating.

Mainstream Media Hold The Popularity

Europe Map.

HEINZ-CHRISTIAN STRACHE, the leader of Austria’s nationalist Freedom Party, fancies himself a rapper. For the past decade he has been recording amateurish music videos of rap songs like Österreich Zuerst (“Austria First”), which features the lyrics “For anyone who doesn’t want to integrate/ I have a destination/ go back home, have a good flight!” (It sounds no better in German.) No mainstream TV channel would show such videos, but when Mr Strache posts them on Facebook, the media report on them.

Europe’s populists were early adopters of social media. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders pioneered the use of outrageous tweets that infuriate his opponents and fire up his followers. (Unlike Donald Trump’s, they are sparse and calculated, not nocturnal and impulsive.) In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Front co-ordinates hashtags, memes and animated videos across social-media platforms. In Germany, the demonstrations of the anti-Muslim PEGIDA movement began with the creation of a Facebook group. The far-right Alternative for Germany has more likes on Facebook than any other German party—over twice as many as the Christian Democrats of Angela Merkel, despite having less than half as much support in polls.

Italy’s left-wing Five Star Movement, led by Beppe Grillo, a comedian, is Europe’s most digitally native political party. Its co-founder, Gianroberto Casaleggio, an IT executive who died last year, believed that web-based voting could resurrect the direct democracy of ancient Athens. On Mr Grillo’s blog, one of the most popular in Italy, members debate, vote and even purge other members. Such integration of party politics with social media goes further than anything attempted in America.

But in other ways Europe is less suited to internet-based populism than America. Enthusiasm for social media is related to scepticism towards traditional media, says Cornelius Puschmann of the Alexander von Humboldt Institute, a Berlin-based think-tank—and Americans have plenty of both. In 2016, 16% of American internet users accessed Twitter at least once a month, according to comScore, a research firm. That year, Americans’ trust in news fell to just 33%, according to the Reuters Institute, a research centre at Oxford University.

Europeans, by contrast, have more confidence in traditional media and are less active on social media. Nearly 13% of Dutch internet users log on to Twitter once a month, but only 6% of Italians, 5% of French and 4% of Germans do. Facebook use is more common, but still lower than in America. Meanwhile, 54% of Dutch and 52% of Germans trust the news, according to the Reuters study. For German public radio and TV, the figure is over 70%, according to a survey by WDR, a public broadcaster based in Cologne. Just 8% trust what they see on Facebook and Twitter.

Social Media In Europe

In Italy trust in news has declined to 42%, and in France to 32%. Yet Julia Cagé, a French media expert, does not think France is being overtaken by a wave of post-truthism. Publications like Libération and Le Monde have launched fact-checking tools to counter rising fears of “fake news”.

Who needs the aggregation

European privacy laws may constrain some of the social-media techniques used in America. Cambridge Analytica, a firm employed by Mr Trump’s campaign, used voter data aggregated from many sources to woo his supporters and discourage Hillary Clinton’s. Stephen Bannon, Mr Trump’s chief strategist, gives this database much of the credit for his victory. Other analysts question its effectiveness. In any case, European laws prohibit using data on individuals’ race, health, religion or political beliefs without their consent, which would make such aggregation difficult.