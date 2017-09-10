Kat Bloodgood, Contributor A self-obsessed nerd at heart.

Resident Evil: Revelations Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch

09/10/2017 08:09 pm ET
Den Of Geek
2 Resident Evil games are being give a second chance and are coming to the Switch. According to geek news website Den Of Geek, Capcom announced via their twitter page that they are releasing Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 for the Switch on November 28th. Both games are set to be released each at $19.99. It's also believed that a physical release of the first Revelations - which will include a download code for the second game - will be available around the same time for $39.99.

So for those that didn’t play Revelations or Revelations 2, here’s a fast rundown of the games. Revelations was released in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS. This game fills the gap between Resident Evil 4 and 5. It followed Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield on their journey to explore an abandoned cruise ship that has seemingly become ground zero for some terrifying experiments.

Meanwhile Revelations 2 improved the gameplay of the original while telling a twisted story starring Claire Redfield and a few other familiar faces. 

So while these games weren't perfect - some people just could not get onboard with their largely linear structures - they are being given one more chance for the mass crowd and for fans of the Resident Evil series.

