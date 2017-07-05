Resist or Nah

I have been going back and forth on whether to share a message I received since I started seeing the word resistance floating around. This morning in mediation I was urged to share it. So, here it is. Lots of metaphysicians believe that what we resist not only persists but eventually grows larger in size . The act of resisting is focusing (what we focus on also grows ) on “what is” as if “what is”- is more powerful than us....our essence...our life force etc.

resistance



1.the refusal to accept or comply with something; the attempt to prevent something by action or argument. 2.the ability not to be affected by something, especially adversely.

“The refusal to accept or comply with something; the attempt to prevent something by action or argument.” Translation- STRUGGLE.

This to me is language from an old paradigm. This action of resistance comes from previous struggles and movements past. While many of the actions and movements were successful I would argue that energetically, we are in a new paradigm....whether the masses recognize it or not. We are in the age of Aquarius ...a time of revelation - I use this word in the sense that secrets, thoughts , ideologies, actions once hidden are now done openly and brazenly for all to see. This new paradigm requires new language and new actions. We need language that carries power, resoluteness, strength and inspiration.

The very act of resistance is exhausting, it is a false energy that tires the body and nervous system...which is why many feel invigorated and euphoric when they are joined with others in large groups, marching, protesting etc. and then they suffer major energy drops, depression and illnesses in the days and weeks following the actions. There is even more of an energy drop when people are met with even more resistance from the opposing side.

“The ability not to be affected by something, especially adversely” Does this resonate with our movements? In my view, now is time of transformation. Transformation carries the energy of magick.. of alchemy...this is the time we are in ...we are in the energetic time of the magician. The magician uses energy surrounding them to suit her/his needs. In Tarot, The Magician can also be a trickster. A trickster doesn't broadcasts all of their plans. They don’t give all their moves away. They don’t broadcast their actions on social media. Look at November’s "selection". The entire world was caught in a state of "what the fux" because thousands of people told pollsters one thing and did something completely different in private....because billionaires funded secret think tanks for years to control the media and the political outcomes...because - because - because -someone (or many someones) used the energy of transformation (and trickery).

I am in no way saying that we don’t continue to act and engage etc...but I would encourage those of us involved in social change movements to give some thought to how we are acting and engaging. What is the role of the healer in these new movements? Who is taking the energetic temperature and toll of those out on the front lines? How to we talk/see the world? What is the language we use? Many may brush my comments off as being "woo woo" or “out there.” That’s ok. I remember when folks said the same thing about yoga, essential oils and the benefits of meditation when we started talking about the importance of non-traditional practices in the anti-violence movement...and now there are domestic violence shelter all across the country providing yoga for survivors.

Whether we like it, agree or understand why...language carries energy. Most of us can feel how certain words register in our body. That’s the energy or the vibration that is associated with that word...(ok..now I am getting woo woo). The first law of thermodynamics, also known as Law of Conservation of Energy, states that energy can neither be created nor destroyed; energy can only be transferred or changed from one form to another. The energy we put out can propel or repel. It can constrict or expand. We cannot destroy the energy of past/current political systems..but I believe we can transform it into something better...something expansive. Do you?