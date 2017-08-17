Resistance can be good!

"What you resist, persists" is a well-known adage. And it is true. But as with everything, there are many ways of doing it, and many mindsets from which resistance comes.

There is resistance that says I don't like this, why is this happening to me?! There is resistance that says I don't like this, I don't want this, just stop it! There is resistance that says I don't like this, but since life is change, it will change! And finally, there is resistance that says I don't like this, I don't like how it makes me feel, but I am the master of my life, so what am I going to do about the situation?

That is the kind of resistance that we want to have, where we have left behind being a victim, we have realized the Spirit within us is all powerful and that we are here to implement any changes that we want to manifest in our lives. We are powerful. And since we want a change, because we are not happy with our current situation – whether a romantic relationship, or the way our boss is treating us, or the disease threatening us – we set about getting a divorce, giving in our resignation, or going to hospital for a treatment.

All of that is just fine – and perhaps all of it will have to be done at some point; but have you looked at your positioning, from which mindset are you doing all those things? Are you angry, upset, or sad because of what is happening? Maybe you're resentful of the way you're being treated, hurt by someone's words, totally dismayed by a circumstance, confused or in grief. And you take action, without being sufficiently clear about all the implications. When angry and upset, you are not in full possession of yourself or your emotions; and then the outcome has very likely been not what you expected, and often, has only made matters worse.

You have forgotten that you are not only a human being that feels unhappy and disrespected, but you are also a spiritual being which lives in joy, peace, harmony, love and abundance – and wants all of that, and more, for the human being it has incarnated into.

You have been tempted to act as just a human being. Now you take the time to feel into your spiritual nature, to remember that you are that peaceful, loving and allowing being. That you have taken on the assignment, as a representative of Spirit, to demonstrate that in every moment of your existence. And so, in any particular challenge you are experiencing, you ask yourself:

What is the gift in this situation, that I am not seeing?

How can I use this situation to demonstrate my true nature?

How can I change my behavior to be more in alignment with who I really am?"

And you will notice the answers you get, and implementing those answers will make the outcomes of your actions be the ones that really move you forward both on your spiritual path, and in your personal life. Even if they are the same actions you were taking previously, but from a very different mindset.