Resistance Jedi Knight, Godfather of a Moment in Time and Space - And So Are You

Sevan Bomar Authors the Resistance Before it Ever Happens

Sevan Bomar says, “I see me looking at myself but seeing you in the reflection and knowing we are the same.” #sevanbomar

“Let yourself be silently drawn by the stronger pull of what you really love.” Rumi, a 13th-century Persian Sunni Muslim poet, Islamic scholar and Sufi mystic.

He sees and manifests.

The RESISTANCE.

There is an intergalactic war going on between opposing forces. And you don’t have to go to the cineplex to see it in December. It’s here now. It is always “here”. These forces are outside the constructs of man made time and place. There are simultaneously within and outside the constructs of galaxies and black-holes. Energies are either positive or they are negative. We are constantly building, tearing down and transforming the constructs of those energies with our being. Everything is ultimately a binary charge between Fear and Love. Which are you?

Yes, there are dark lords who have mastered their dark heavy craft sitting high upon world structures of finance, negative power and politics. In fact, you might say, they aren’t all that dark. They appear in the light. They hate nearly everything around them - loyalists, allies, friends, enemies. They love the maintenance of their power - at all costs. To look at them, you will see serious eyes formed by shadows; brows heavy with the constructs of worry and hatred. You will see lumpy bodies formed by greed and avarice. You will see hulking frames of these little men on devices saying they own the world. They are brash, trying to convince and connive. Are they really bold though? Or, are they cowering in the edifices they sought to enlarge them? See, these power structures are merely facades. They are simply a matrix.

Matter of fact, there are two matrixes. One is the real matrix and the other is a fake matrix. We have unplugged from the energies of nature - the trees, the sun, insects, birds singing, the musical symphonies of water cascading into other bodies of waters and renewing itself over and over and over again. There is a system outside the system of MSNBC, Fox, Democrats, Republicans, i-Thou, iPhone, stock markets and the constructs of learning and existence on this man made system of things. It is infinite. It is the real world. It is the air that we breath. So, take a closer look. In the air that we breath, are the elements that have been travelling the cosmos for millennium. Elemental composites of oxygen, carbon and hydrogen - the elemental composites of our bodies and earth. But there are also elements as gemanim, nickel, uranium and sulfer - elements on the periodic chart with the chemical composition of Ge, Ni, U and S.

Yes, wake up all of your geniuses. The Resistance is in fact, the new system coming into its own. We are only beginning.

“Fall forward, in your failing, and rise up with a soul on fire!” Bernard Michael Beckwith, an American New Thought minister, author, and founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center

RESIST.

Resist as if you have no limits. Resist as if you are not constrained by a body. Resist and push through fear into your own highest orbit. Close your eyes and realize that the dark matter in your mind is the cosmos. Yes. An “innerverse” as Sevan Bomar has noted where “the best mind altering drug is the truth”. Now, play with that matter. Imagine yourself and empress of who can take dark matter and transform it into a planet, just by imagining it. Or, not. Maybe you just go to the mall to take advantage of sales. Perhaps you just float in the cosmos. Incredible, right? Imagination, correct? Open your eyes, see the light the sun has burned on the planet for billions of years and see the billiards mankind builds. Why do you believe the the marketing and advertising of a corporate interest and not believe in the integrity of your own experiences? Look at your “smart” phone? As Denzel Washington has wondered, “are we using our phones or are they using us?” For whom is the “smart” phone, smart? It’s time to wake up.

After spending several months studying not only Sevan Bomar’s teachings but also his sites as Secret Energy or 2010Resistance.com, after authentically searching for not only him, but what could connects the two of us, an invite from LinkedIN is responded to. The connection is not only authentic but strong and immediate. Herein, a transcription of our exchange:

“Dying to your own attachments is a beautiful death.” Mooji, a spiritual teacher originally from Jamaica. Mooji is a disciple of Papaji, a devotee of the advaita and non-dual master Ramana Maharshi

Sevan, according to my research over internet, the earliest mention of the Resistance comes from a site, an unembellished ambient energy outside of time, rooted in cosmic knowing, quantum physics, metaphysical exercise, spiritual technology, super foods, astral projections and this New Age. It seems, that concentrated frequency, the internet which comes at a higher digital frequency than the industrial age of the 20th Century - it seems resistance2010 has broken its boundaries into the ambiance of this current 2017 reality. The resistance is everywhere and everybody is doing it - manifesting, Are you the author of The Resistance Sevan Bomar?

Yes I am the Developer and Author of The Resistance blogging a little over 1,300 blogs in a short period which propelled the site to the #1 spot on Google for the keywords "The Resistance" while it was in active operation. The site is now archived as a cultural classic and repository and its members which reached 14,000 were transferred to the next site I built for yet more expansion Secret Energy.

Existence is not only measured by how high you can climb on the ladder it is also measured by how easily you can come down and assist others with what you have gained in such an ascent.

What was the seed for the original idea, the Resistance, which seeded and rooted in your being?

The Resistance was developed in conjunction with my book "The Code to the Matrix" an opus that was divinely inspired and contains a methodical, poetic, and passionate approach to decrypting the English language in order to ascertain a more accurate history/herstory of humanity. The work was self published and made available to the public for free. It was in some ways a last will and testament, a sort of farewell to the world with my final gesture being to impart it with specific keys to unlocking unlimited potential. I felt it unjust to retreat from humanity without lending them the same tools that allowed me to deprogram my consciousness.

To be clear here I was not suicidal I had left the United States and came to Costa Rica after vividly seeing "behind the veil of reality" for a 2 week stint which after a sequence of events placed me in a state of heightened awareness. I simply had no desire to engage any longer in such a high level of the illusion. Costa Rica took me in and welcomed me as its child so I made it to paradise. As if to herald the advent of a calling the book went viral amassing approximately 500,000 reads in 3 days. Since I had left my personal information such as my email address on the final pages of the book, I was overwhelmed with responses of others who had serious inquiries about my discoveries and found their own connection with what was being presented. I came to the notion when questioning myself that I had not done my best in insuring this information and application was made available to the people, since after-all I had seen my best on other occasions. So I elected to create a platform that revealed the highest levels of spiritual knowledge in the world.

Is the Resistance kinetic and telepathic in its nature now?

There are some deeper works written by well educated men that explains what we did naturally and intuitively. These works speak in relation to the process of creating something that is non-corporeal and not bound by the general confines of what we know to be terrestrial. The formula is summed up to the requirement of strong belief and a unified cause in its creation which eventually leads to a knowing. It can then take on the characteristics of its members while maintaining a superlative form. Since we place so much emphasis of spiritual advancement and Sovereignty the faction has erected an organic grid of members that serve as waypoints to a collective projection of limitless potential. It is capable of causing undeniable synchronicities that defy practical odds. It is also capable of traversing spaces that so far have been inaccessible to navigate consciously by the average person such as the dream space and the subconscious of others with matching resonance and ideals.

As the movement is political and social now, does it retain its concentration spiritually?

While in most cases you generally see an erosion and decay of anything that operates on energy over time its clear to me that true spirituality does not suffer from those same confines. Our faction and its members grow stronger, wiser, and sure of themselves every moment. I can credit this to that I'm not the central character in the theme here, the person is. The message reminds anyone that comes across it that if we exhaust our energy by placing it in to the belief in external things, especially those of a dogmatic nature, we will disempower ourselves. Once a person realizes this they begin the process of freeing themselves mentally, physically, and spiritually. When they do this they have more energy than they ever had so you can see how empowering a transformation like that can be.

In conclusion one must still have plans for what they will do after they reach a very challenging goal, they must project an even greater vision. That is what we specialize in. The humble origins of The Resistance has now become Secret Energy an "Open Source Spirituality" network that has a plethora of tools to assist the Seeker including its own University dubbed "The Innerversity". It has grown in to Spiritech a company that employs conscious people and has 1100+ Specialist all over the world actively engaged in bringing awareness in their own unique way while using us a strong foundation of support. It has even incited me to create solutions for the financial issues that we face in our communities by inventing and manufacturing the worlds first water programming device PhiAqua. Existence is not only measured by how high you can climb on the ladder it is also measured by how easily you can come down and assist others with what you have gained in such an ascent.

Now Get off the Huffington Post. Get off your computer. Get off your smart phone. Forget the politics - if that is real, wouldn’t you rather be alive? Turn them off because - we can go astral. We can go metaphysical, communicate telepathically, move telekinetically. We can go higher.

Walk into the light of day and smile. Life will happen to you. The sun is shining. Let go. Let it all go. The moon is rising. Just be. The stars you see when you close your eyes are also planets and astral phenomenon. And you are connected to something much larger than yourself.

They- these parasites of the human condition - do not control anything. Particularly the universe that is you. They will try because you, awake, is not in their vested interest. But you simply will not let them.