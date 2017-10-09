Responding to Hate: A Call to Action Against White Nationalists

Last week, the white nationalist groups responsible for the tragic events in Charlottesville, announced plans to hold a similar rally in Shelbyville, TN. The Bedford County Democratic Party met Saturday to discuss their efforts to safely counter their presence.

Sharon Edwards, chair of the Bedford County Democratic Party, acknowledged their constitutional right to assemble and protest, but took issue with their rhetoric and ideology; calling their stance one of, “hate.”

Who Are They?

“It is of the utmost importance that all Shelbyvillians—and Tennesseans at large—fully understand the philosophies of those invading our public spaces,” said Edwards. “They are not, ‘good ole country boys.’ These people advocate for the stripping away of rights, and/or complete removal of, anyone who is non-white and non-Christian to create a nation where only whites are recognized as citizens.”

The coalition of white nationalist groups rallying in Shelbyville include the League of the South and the Traditionalist Worker Party. Both organizations have websites filled with racial slurs, calls for violence against non-whites, and articles indicating a desire to, ‘establish an independent White ethno-state in North America.” Additionally, anti-American sentiments are included against the very document that established our independence as a nation. League of the South’s website states, “the God-ordained superiority [of the white race] is buried beneath the monumental lie that all men are, ‘created equal.’’

Which Side Are you On?

“We are living in politically divisive times,” said Edwards. “But racial cleansing isn't a partisan issue. However, there are only two sides to it—with them or against them. And now is not the time for silence. Shelbyville needs to know where our public officials stand.”

In the public meeting, Edwards issued a call to action to all leaders in the community.

“We call on all of Tennessee’s elected officials, candidates for office, ministers, business owners, and all responsible leaders of every political persuasion to issue public statements letting the public know where you stand on the issue of white nationalism.”

Celebrating Shelbyville

Edwards has also issued the following statement of response to the announced rally.