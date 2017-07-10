Rest Assured, Amy Schumer And Jennifer Lawrence Still Hang Out

In the many, many months since the actress and comedian revealed they would be writing a script together, however, their once very public friendship all but disappeared off the map. Sure, maybe they’re like (busy), or were just keeping things low-key in a group text, but fans still yearned for proof that all was well in Schumer-Lawrence land.

As of Sunday, we can rest easy knowing the gals are indeed still pals. Also: Woody Harrelson?

A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Schumer shared the pic on her Instagram account with the short, sweet caption, “Sisters.” Later on, she posted a photo of herself and Harrelson onstage at Comedy Cellar, a New York venue.

The two actresses first became friends after Lawrence sent Schumer an email after seeing “Trainwreck.” Lawrence told The New York Times in August 2015 that she wrote, “I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you.” The pair soon went from emailing to texting, and the rest is history.