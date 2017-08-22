Rest & Relaxation: 6 Top-Secret Travel Tips for Vacationing Entrepreneurs

No matter how much you love your job, everyone needs to take a vacation sooner or later. As an entrepreneur, you might be reluctant to get away from your desk, but findings have been consistent over the years: if you want to become more productive, you need to take a break.

Of course, getting away is sometimes easier said than done. Without proper planning, traveling to far-off destinations can get so stressful that returning to the office will feel like a blessing.

With the right preparation, however, you can ensure that your vacation goes smoothly and that you’ll be able to come back to work refreshed and ready to roll—and with the office still in one piece. These six travel tips will help you make the most of your vacation so you really can get away from it all.

1) Finding the Cheapest Flights

One of the greatest deterrents that keep entrepreneurs from taking a vacation is the cost of airfare. There’s no denying that air travel can get quite expensive, but there are ways to lower the cost. Flexibility regarding your travel dates, the timing of your flight, and even your destination can help you find the best deals. There are also plenty of apps designed to help you find airfare deals.

If you plan on traveling frequently for work, signing up for airline reward programs is absolutely essential. By accruing reward miles every time you fly, you’ll eventually earn free flights, companion tickets, and other great travel perks. If you fly often enough, your business travels could ultimately pay for the biggest expense associated with vacations!

2) Traveling Abroad? Use PassportInfo

It’s a lot easier to leave the troubles and cares of work behind when you’re out of the country! Unfortunately, getting a passport through the federal government can be confusing and slow, to say the least. If you suddenly realize that your passport will expire one week before your trip to Germany, you’ll be out of luck if you try going through traditional channels.

This is where PassportInfo comes in. This company provides all the information you need to figure out what your options are for obtaining or renewing your passport. Whether you have plenty of time to plan for your vacation or you need to get your passport in as little as 24 hours, they’ll help you get to where you want to go, doing the heavy lifting to connect you with the passport services you need so that you don’t miss your trip.

3) Office Planning

You’ll be a lot less worried about how the office will perform in your absence if you plan appropriately. Prior to your vacation, colleagues, employees, and clients should all be made aware that you will be out of the office. Determine how your colleagues will handle your responsibilities while you’re away, and make sure they can manage important projects and deadlines.

Tactfully delegating your responsibilities and keeping everyone informed regarding your upcoming trip will ensure that everything runs smoothly in your absence.

4) Curb Your Smartphone Addiction

With more and more entrepreneurs using their smartphone to stay connected to work via email, it can feel nearly impossible to truly leave work behind. Unfortunately, you probably can’t leave your phone at home—after all, how else are you going to look up the best local restaurants?

Thankfully, there are several apps for both iOS and Android designed to help you put down your smartphone. From restricting certain apps to literally putting your phone on lockdown, having that extra help to limit your smartphone use will help you avoid the temptation to check in on work.

5) The Power of an Away Message

Many entrepreneurs worry that if they shut off their phone, their inbox will be overflowing with urgent messages when they get back. This doesn’t have to happen.

Rather than let your inbox fill to the brim, craft an automated message so that people will know how long you will be out of the office (and that you won’t check emails until you return). Direct them to someone who can help them while you’re away. As long as people respect the boundaries established by your away message, you won’t have nearly as much to worry about when you get back.

6) Networking