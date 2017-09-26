Rest Well: The Importance of a Family Vacation

Traveling with a family can be a stressful and overwhelming experience. Many resort and hotels cater to couples, but the Omni brand caters to the entire family. The diversity in ages of my family makes it even more interesting. However, our most recent trip to Los Angeles was amazing. We stayed at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza in downtown Los Angeles.

As the parent of a special needs child and a mother of two children ages 3 and under, it is a challenge to travel with ease. The most comforting aspect of our stay at the Omni Hotel at Los Angeles Plaza was the backpack that the children received upon our arrival. It was filled with cool items for the kids to enjoy. It was part of the Omni Kids Club experience.

Vacationing in downtown Los Angeles was one of the highlights of our summer. There are certain aspects of the Los Angeles experience that can seem daunting and overwhelming however, I found the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza to be the perfect place for children.

The food choices were great. The two restaurants at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza provided a opportunity for exquisite breakfast favorites or California-inspired entrees, salads and sandwiches for lunch. We were able to take advantage of the California sunshine on the extensive outdoor patio overlooking sculptures and foundations at the adjacent Museum of Contemporary Art. Because it was towards the end of the weekend we indulged in the endless brunch buffet with twists on international cuisine, seafood and prime rib.