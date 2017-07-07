Rethinking Nature, thinking with Nature

Author: Merlin Goleret, Anthony Heuvin, Lennon Jeaugey, Paula Kimpfler, Jeanne Lepelletier, Illiana Levillair, Romain Lopez, Diégo Luca, Ronan Mahaud, Diana Mai, Téoman Ozturk, Alexander Rosengart, Maéla Sala-Alvarez, Benjamin Souci, Marine Soussan-Jeannot, Emilie Thiebot, Luna Torres-Navarro, Andres Vacca, Claire Vafadar, Maïka Vilanova Almagia (France)
Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) is a programme which engages youth in environmental journalism through the YRE methodology. YRE International holds an international environmental journalism competition every year to encourage these passionate youths around the world and provides a platform for their voices to be heard globally. You will find the winners of this year’s competition presented below.
CONVERSATIONS