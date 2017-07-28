Rethinking the Face of Triathlon

We’ve all seen the pictures and videos of the epic triathlon moments. They often end with a super fit athlete fighting through the pain to achieve greatness. Sure, at the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon, you’ll find those athletes. But that’s not all. We are working hard to ensure the sport of triathlon is accessible to everyone.

A swim, a ride, and a run make triathlons the perfect showcase for athletic diversity. So why shouldn’t the sport lead the way in fostering cultural, gender, and economic diversity as well? Over the past few decades, triathlon has been one of the fastest growing sports, yet it is often dominated by a field of white, affluent athletes. According to Triathlon Business International, today 88% of triathletes are white, with an average income of approximately $125,000.

Here in Boston, we’re trying to break down these social and economic barriers – and we are finding success in fostering an inclusive community with diverse participation.

Participation in sports promotes strength, confidence and health, all factors that contribute to a better lifestyle for an individual and the community. Sports have a unique power to bring people together for a shared human experience. Multisport events can create a sense of inclusivity, supporting athletes in their endeavors. We want to take this power, this sense of community, and make it a core value of a sport we love.

How can we do it? We know it won’t change overnight. We believe to create lasting change, we need to work from the ground up and we are starting with young athletes. This year, the two-day Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon will include a Kids Day, dedicated solely to introducing youth of all ages and all backgrounds to the concept of multi-sport.

We’ve partnered with a host of youth organizations in Boston to reach young athletes. One of those organizations is Boston’s Youth Enrichment Services (YES), dedicated to inspiring youth to engage in outdoor activities and encouraging respect for themselves and their environment. Our partnership allows all members of the YES community, many of which come from low to moderate-income communities of Boston, to participate in the event free of charge. We know they’ll walk away on Saturday having witnessed firsthand the excitement of multi-sport events along with a sense accomplishment based on their participation.

Gender diversity is a focus for us as well. We start by creating race clinics led by female coaches, allowing them to showcase their accomplishments while teaching others about the sport. We are working to build a community of women who have the knowledge and skills to take on this challenge with the knowledge they aren’t competing along.

Returning to Boston is Angela Neath, a professional triathlete, a 2015 North American Ironman Champion and winner of last year’s event. This year, instead of competing as an individual, Angela will be part of a relay with Team New Balance professional runner Liz Costello. Angela will handle the swim and cycling while Liz will take on the run. Together, they are looking to “beat the boys” in this year’s event.

Liz and Angela aren’t coming to Boston alone. For the past year, Angela has worked hard to actively promoting female participation in the sport. She will be bringing along the triathlete team she formed last year, IRaceLikeAGirl, an inclusive community of female athletes who encourage each other in the sport of triathlon.

After just a few years of focus on these efforts, we are seeing a difference. This year, we expect almost half of the competitors at the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon will be women, a significant increase over the 37% representation in most races. We also take pride in the diversity of our race community and seeing people from all different backgrounds competing together on race day.

Inclusivity is a natural fit for the sport of triathlon. It embodies the spirit needed to push beyond any barrier – the spirit to reach the end goal. We are going to keep pushing this mission forward – it’s definitely worth a Tri.