Retire Overseas: Shopping is Fun Again in Local Mercados

We have eaten grasshoppers, and enjoyed them.

In Mexico, they’re called chapulines, and at a booth in Mexico City’s San Juan market in the El Centro district, we munched the fried, seasonal delicacy salted with lemon and dusted with several kinds of chili.

We can honestly say that they would go great with beer.

The San Juan market is a brilliant and sometimes overwhelming example of one of the reasons we love living in Latin America so much. Shopping is fun again.

Every town in Latin America has at least one mercado. Most often it’s a dedicated space under a roof where merchants gather on a designated day of the week to ply their trade and sell their wares.

Larger villages and neighborhoods in towns and cities often have dedicated buildings for their mercados. But we’ve seen them held in parks…on basketball courts…next to bus stations…any open space where tables or booths can be set up, or cloths can be laid on the ground and wares displayed

These smaller open-air mercados are essentially the same as farmers’ markets in the U.S. and Canada. But the larger inside mercados can occupy buildings covering several city blocks and going up two, three, or even four stories.

In these larger daily markets, you’ll find not only food and produce—but cell phone shops, key-making kiosks, shops specializing in religious statuary, shoes, sandals, shirts, pants, plastic goods, medicinal herbs, perfume, musical instruments, arts and crafts, pets…any item that can be unloaded from a car, truck, or van and carried inside can be found in a mercado.

But it’s the food in the mercados that we find most amazing. Like the fried grasshoppers. Or like the tuna — not the fish, but the cactus fruit, also a seasonal delicacy, that comes in tart red and sweet green varieties that both grow on the same plant.

Lunch counters prepare everything from the usual tacos and tortas to more exotic fare. In the San Juan mercado, we chose one specializing in fine Mexican and imported cheeses and wines. We could also have chosen a lunch made from almost any part, of nearly any imaginable animal.

In many towns, especially smaller ones like the one we live in now, there is often not only a permanent covered mercado, but also a designated market day, during which several adjacent streets will simply be blocked off and booths set up.

Such a regular but moveable market is called the tiangui, and it’s a common feature in Latin America, that dates back to pre-Hispanic times. This is the occasion for us to spend $10 or so and fill our totes full of fresh fruits and veg and to stock up on nuts, spices, dried fruit, and more. And we can grab some quick fish tacos or fresh tamales while we’re at it.

For sure, shopping at tianguis and mercados is nothing like shopping in a modern supermarket…where everything is clean, pristine, and antiseptic. That’s exactly why we like them—t’s an adventure, an exotic experience.

The mercados are loud…smelly…and uniquely exotic with small, personalized stands. Here, a butcher will be hacking away at whatever he or she specializes in, surrounded by stacked and hanging cuts of meat. There, a produce vendor might arrange star fruit or mangos or guanabana in creative pyramids and towers.

You can price haggle if you like…and if you visit the vendor more than once, you will invariably be remembered. As a regular customer you’ll get a bonus. In the States we know it as the baker’s dozen. In Ecuador, where we formerly lived, it’s called yapa…your little “something extra”…an additional carrot or plum or bunch of cilantro, on the house, as thanks for your repeat business.

Mercados and tianguis aren’t just for shopping…they’re social events. Where you greet old friends…make new friends…exchange news and gossip…share recipes, and generally catch up with the community. If you really just want to shop and not speak to anyone, we have those kinds of supermarkets too. But we much prefer the mercado, where you not only see what’s on offer but deal directly with the person offering it.

It’s great entertainment…and speaking of entertainment, we’ve also seen musicians, dancers, and other artists performing for tiangui and mercado crowds. It’s all about enjoying life…taking time to stop and smell the flowers…and maybe buy a bunch to take home.

Supermarket or mercado? We’ll take the place with the fresh chapulines, hands down.

