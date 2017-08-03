Retirement and Financial Planning: What is Retirement Insecurity?

This is the reality when it comes to American retirement:

35 million out of the 76 million baby boomers still have no retirement savings today.

With retirement just a few short years away, the youngest of boomers are entering the final stretch of retirement and financial planning. The question is:

Are they doing it effectively?

Understanding Retirement Insecurity

In the past, the goal was always to retire at the age of 65. However, longevity and insecure retirement are putting a stop to that.

Nowadays, baby boomers are choosing to delay retirement. Bear in mind that the reasons behind this move are not all negative; some are postponing retirement to stay active and contribute to their chosen fields. Others simply do not feel ready to take a step back yet.

However, a great number of younger baby boomers delay retirement for one reason: financial insecurity. Even the once who have transitioned to retirement are uncertain of their financial future.

On top of the growing costs of day-to-day expenses, baby boomers are also terrified of the long term care costs that are more than likely to come their way. Funding a year of these services out of pocket can deplete anyone’s savings substantially, and older Americans typically end up needing years of care.

Despite being so close to retirement, the reality is that many baby boomers are unprepared for it.

Securing the Golden Years

Effective financial and retirement planning can be a game changer, but these need to be done correctly. Let’s take a look at three important strategies to secure a stable retirement.

Do not delay long term care coverage

People make two big mistakes when it comes to long term care planning:

1. They think that they have more time to look for coverage

2. They think their family members will provide the care that they need.

These misconceptions create a false sense of security until they wake up one day to long term care costs that reach hundreds and thousands of dollars with no way to fund these expenses but their savings.

This is why securing long term care coverage is a must. On top of that, it needs to be done correctly.

Long term care insurance may have received mixed reactions before, but it has adapted over the years. In fact, 90% of insurance policyholders have shared that they are satisfied with the coverage their policies provide. 89% have also said that they did not need to purchase additional services not covered by their plans. At this point, this is what everyone hopes for, right?

Stability and security do not come by easily during retirement, which is why baby boomers must grab the opportunity while it is still available.

If you wish to learn more about long term care insurance, please feel free to reach out to us through our free quotes page. This will help give you an overview of the costs and connect you to an insurance specialist directly.

Take advantage of catch-up contributions

IRAs and 401(k) are two of the main income sources for many Americans. People are often advised to start contributing early because yearly contributions to these programs are limited.

However, some individuals start late in the game. Other older individuals are simply not satisfied with the amount that they have saved up over the years. Fortunately, baby boomers can boost their savings once they turn 50.

How? Through catch-up contributions.

Once you turn 50, you can go beyond the set limit. This provides a better opportunity to reach your savings goal.

Get rid of debt

Debt is a part of the American life. However, one harsh reality is this:

The average American household now owes $135,924 in debt.

This is not because people spend above their means. The truth is that the rise in the cost of living has outpaced income growth. The necessities are getting costlier, and American income is having trouble catching up.

To manage this effectively, baby boomers ought to consider the following:

Adjust spending habits, look for other ways to generate income, and think about delaying retirement.