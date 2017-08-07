Retiring Overseas: You May Be Starting Something…

By Suzan Haskins and Dan Prescher, InternationalLiving.com

When you retire overseas, you likely won’t consider the long-reaching effects of that decision….and not just on you, but on your friends and family.

Take our family for example. When we left Omaha, Nebraska, in 2001, our son was 23 and in his last year of college.

InternationalLiving.com San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

After graduation, while we lived on the shores of Lake Chapala in central Mexico, he joined us for a few months. He used the time to study Spanish in nearby Guadalajara and earn his TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certification. He did so well that he was offered a job to teach English to Mexican executives in Guadalajara.

He didn’t take that job, but a few years later he accepted a position in Panama, where he continued to work on his Spanish language skills, particularly with a lovely dark-haired Panamanian beauty who is now his wife.

We couldn’t imagine a better life partner for him…and we take full credit for their marriage. After all, we paved the way and introduced him to the opportunities available outside the U.S. borders, right? (This line of thinking also allows us to take credit for our smart-as-a-whip three-year-old dual-passport carrying, bilingual granddaughter…)

Similarly, we like to think we also helped influence decisions made by Suzan’s brother and his family.

Their first overseas trip was to visit us at our home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, back in 2005… Their son, Matt, was age 16 at the time and their daughter, Madyson, was nine.

We had a fabulous time, seeing the sights of colonial Mexico. The kids reveled in this new, foreign culture, although admittedly they were not adventurous eaters. Queso fundido (melted cheese) and cheese quesadillas—with absolutely no salsa on top—was about as exotic as it got.

After we moved to Merida, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, they continued to visit us. Twice we rented beach houses on the Gulf Coast. We rose at dawn to witness the vernal equinox celebration at Dzbilchaltun, built giant bonfires on the beach, played guitars, shook our maracas, and drank margaritas (us, not the kids) by moonlight…

We visited the anthropology museum in Merida where the kids learned about the history of the Maya, and we dined al fresco at the city’s best restaurants, which luckily served food the kids could identify…steaks and burgers.

The family loved Merida so much they eventually bought a second home there. But before that, after their son had graduated high school and enlisted in the army and their daughter was a high school sophomore, they called us with a question…

InternationalLiving.com Plaza Grande, Merida, Mexico

“Would it be totally crazy,” they asked, “if we moved to China?” A job offer had come along that would be hard to pass up. But what would be the effect on 15-year-old Madyson, they worried?

Madyson—being most self-confident—was all for it. And we concurred. Living overseas is the best way we know of to not only discover the world and foreign cultures, but to discover yourself and what you’re made of. This would be the best-possible experience for a smart, perspicacious young person, we advised.

And so my brother retired from his job as a police lieutenant, and off the three of them went to Shenzhen, China, where my sister-in-law worked for a multi-national corporation and Madyson eventually graduated from Shekou International School. Her fellow classmates were from China, Taiwan, Brazil, Spain, Korea, Germany, and more, giving her an education in the fact that our similarities as humans far outweigh our geographical differences.

Today, Madyson is about to start her senior year in college. She attends a private liberal arts college and is focused on earning her degree in International Relations with a minor in Asian Studies. Each year…beginning when she lived in China…she has chosen to spend her summer break volunteering with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in a different corner of the world. (Back in the States, she volunteers with Heifer International and Habitat for Humanity.)

So far, besides the outer reaches of China, she’s been to Costa Rica, Thailand, and this year, through her work with Heifer International, her journey took her to Cambodia where she has just completed 10 weeks working with Rachna Satrei in Siem Reap.

Rachna Satrei is an NGO focused on community development through empowering women, children, and the disabled. Madyson’s tasks were to teach English, work on various projects, improve the website and social media presence, and help increase overall awareness of the organization.

As you might expect, her adventures have included dalliances with the local cuisine. After being invited to share a traditional meal with the Cambodians, she writes: “It was during this feast where I continued to conquer and overcome my childhood distaste for fish. Eyeballs included, the women had fried a fish that can only be found in the Mekong river. Wrapped in a leaf of lettuce, and drizzled with homemade peanut sauce, it was absolutely delicious.”

And there you go. If, in some small way we helped influence this young woman’s sense of adventure and self confidence in traveling and doing good for the world, we are very thankful.

And as for her brother, Matt, he has likely also become a more adventurous eater as he—now a husband and father himself—is also overseas, serving in the U.S. Army in Qatar.

We could not be prouder of these two.

