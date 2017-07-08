Retracing My Grandma's Footsteps in Memphis

I grew up listening to stories about my grandma’s upbringing in Memphis and have always wanted to retrace her footsteps. She soothed my ears with stories about her 11 siblings dancing on the sidewalk, singing on WDIA radio with the Teen Town Singers, and eating the tastiest flavors of Salmon Souffles. She left memphis over 50 years ago but frequently returns to visit family and watch how Memphis continues to evolve.

My grandma and grandpa first held hands while walking the streets of Memphis. A loving and romantic story that I’ll never forget, I wanted to walk the same streets with my significant other. And plus, I think traveling is important for any relationship. It helps you to unravel pieces of a person’s past that makes them who they are today, leading to a level of understanding that will at once draw you closer.

So my grandma called her brothers and sisters who lived in Memphis to refer me to the best spots to enjoy my first trip to Memphis.

Here are five things I learned, explored, and loved about Memphis while retracing my grandma’s footsteps:

1. Restaurants

During our 5-day stay in Memphis, we had the chance to dine at over ten restaurants and experience foods that were unique to Memphis as well as culturally rich foods that could be found all over the world. Memphis is known for its great barbecue bites, but there were a variety of other foods that captured my heart. Some of my favorite tastes of Memphis were the Chicken Barbecue Nachos at Charlie Vergo’s Rendezvous Restaurant, Deviled Egg appetizers at Felicia Suzanne’s, the Pan Seared Salmon at The Lookout, and Fresh Baked Peach Cobbler at B.B. King’s Blues Club & Grill. Here is a list of other foods we ate during our time in Memphis.

BBQ Jumbo Shrimp Appetizer

2. Hotels

My grandma’s family stays miles away from Memphis so we decided to stay in hotels located downtown that would allow us to explore the beauty of memphis at night. I wanted to visit a hotel that existed when my grandma was growing up so I went to the Peabody Memphis. As soon as we stepped into the hotel, we felt the royal appeal of the golden décor. Once we entered our room, I had to run towards the bed. The bed had the perfect balance of softness with a firm base (I was tempted to exercise my freedom by jumping on the Egyptian covered sheets with my partner. Who doesn’t want to feel like a kid again?).

Then I got a chance to see my grandma’s baby brother for the first time while we were preparing for the Peabody Duck March.

I was surprised that I had the chance to serve as the Honorary Duckmaster and walk the great mallard ducks.

We were determined to stay one night at the Big Cypress Lodge, and I must say that words are not enough to describe the visual wonders that instantly mesmerized us. We walked into the hotel’s aquatic-themed bowling alley, archery range, fishing activities, and beautiful landscapes that made us feel like we were outdoors.

After a full day of visiting more family and friends in Memphis, we returned to the lodge to talk about my grandma’s foundation in Memphis and our vision for the future. Find out more about our trip here.

3. Museums

Memphis is a hotbed for raw, hip, and underground gospel and blues music, and we got a chance to hear the story of two of the most influential people in music, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, at Sun Studio.

We were informed that the museum shuts down at night to become a fully functioning studio to the talented Memphians whose music still changes the world today.

At Stax Museum of American Soul Music, we read the stories of black and white musicians covering the walls, realizing that music at Stax went beyond color barriers. We also practiced all the old dance moves, like the Push and Pull by Rufus Thomas. My grandma and her 11 siblings helped their father to pave the driveway to their house so they could have a stage to perform all of their favorite dance moves, and of course she had to give me a dance lesson and show me how they used to do the Push and Pull in the 70s.

We witnessed the complete Memphis music story at the Memphis Rock n Soul Museum, learning about the origins of traditional music. Now I see why my grandma is such a talented musician and singer; it was a part of the culture of Memphis.

No one who enters The National Civil Rights Museum At The Lorraine Motel will ever leave out the same person. The museum was established after my grandma left Memphis but it helped me to really understand what life was like when she walked the streets of Memphis as a teenager. The Lorraine Motel is a place known for the doom and gloom days that took the life of famed civil rights activist, Martin Luther King, Jr., and is now a center or progress with interactive displays that carry the message of hope to all.

4. Music

My grandma recommended that I visit Beale Steet - a historic street known for it’s music and entertainment. Because I grew up listening to my mom play “The Thrill is Gone” and other popular songs by the legendary blues icon, B.B. King, I had to go to the corner of Beale Street and visit B.B. King’s Blues Club & Grill. The tradition of live music was brought to life through some of my favorite live blues, classic soul, and rock and roll music (the temptation to dance –even in your seat- is extremely high). We chose the seating by the window to gain access to the vibrant surroundings while we stared into each other’s eyes.

I love blues music but there is a special place in my heart for music that reminds me of what it was like to grow up in the 90s. Poetic sounds, soothing saxophone, and dim lights, I felt like I was in a scene from the 1997 classic movie Love Jones when I stepped into the Dizzy Bird - a theater style club found in the Edge District. As we walked in, we heard the Dizzy Bird owner describe the club as a “music innovation hall where artists come together to embrace what it means to be a Memphian”. The musical performances of the evening, led by the breathtaking jazz saxophonist Marque, were a trap jazz blend of classic songs from the 90s and contemporary jams. My grandma was right; the musical talent in Memphis is still alive.

On Sunday morning, we had a taste of love and happiness at Al Green’s church. He provided us with spiritual nourishment, blessed our ears with soulful music, and gave three pieces of advice for living a successful life, “get your education, stay out of trouble, and learn to trust in God.” My grandma has always been actively involved in the church community so I had to see what it was like to attend a church in Memphis.

5. Legendary Homes

I would have loved to see the home that my grandma and her siblings were raised in but the family moved to another city in Tennessee shortly after she left. So she told me I had to visit the home of Elvis Presley. When people look at Elvis, they may see an attractive guy and voice, but he was more than that: he was a successful businessman and a firm believer in family. I didn’t know this until I visited Graceland. My partner and I visited the newly renovated space that includes an extensive archive of artifacts and a tour of his home, unveiling the whole in-depth view of Elvis.

The rich history, music, foods, and landmarks that we saw in Memphis were like no other. We could walk the streets of history together, stepping on the visual expressions of love, happiness, and sorrow that I heard my grandma talking about, but it was a different feeling when we saw it with our own eyes.