Returning a raccoon home

The raccoon checking out a new food item

As an Authorized Wildlife Custodian in Ontario I take care of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife with the end goal of returning them to the wild. This means we deal with a large variety of species and situations.

A specific one that comes to mind is this raccoon who came here after living as a house pet for the first 2 years of his life. This would prove an interesting learning opportunity for both the raccoon and myself.

I was asked by a Conservation Officer to temporarily house this raccoon. In Ontario Conservation Officers are employed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and it is their job to enforce the laws protecting our flora, fauna and natural resources such as aggregates.

When the raccoon arrived here I placed the morbidly obese adult in a large outdoor enclosure. He seemed at a loss for what to do. I watched him for a while as he carefully walked around on the ground, but he kept trying to get close to me so I left him to it.

For me as a wildlife-rehabilitator the idea of wildlife wanting to be close to me is a foreign one. The goal of wildlife rehabilitation is to help wild animals recover from injuries and illnesses while they remain wild so that they can be returned to their natural habitat. To have a fully mature raccoon walk up to me, stretch his front paws out as if asking to be picked up is something I had never encountered before.

I soon learned this raccoon was taken from the wild as an infant and raised on a diet consisting of dog food with the occasional trip to Tim Horton’s for a timbit or two. He really had no experience with the outdoors.

Over the next couple of days I watched the raccoon as he hoisted his considerable weight up and climb around a little, but sadly he spent most of his time on the ground. I introduced a small kiddie-pool filled with fish into his enclosure (something we use as an enrichment activity for raccoons), but he had no interest.

He had little to no interest in any of the food I was putting out for him. We feed food sources natural to the species and dog food is not part of that. He also desperately had to lose some weight as he was having trouble getting around.

Frankly it was a sad thing to see and I was not sure we could do anything with this raccoon. As time progressed the Conservation Officer checked in from time to time to see how things were going. I expressed my concerns that I was not sure if this raccoon would ever be able to unlock the innate raccoon ways stored in his head.

One day I saw him pick up a slice of apple and sniff it. He carefully took a bite. I am guessing it was a hit because from that day on he developed a ferocious appetite for anything and everything (much in line with the raccoons omnivorous nature).

As the excess weight disappeared he became a lot more active and figured out fishing and playing in water is fun. He mastered climbing and I would often see him race up and down the walls of his enclosure just because.

I had been keeping all human contact at an absolute minimum, because not only was he obnoxiously persistent about climbing up legs and picking pockets, but also if he ever was going to live in the wild he needed to learn to stop approaching humans.

The lack of human interaction worked. At one point he lost all interest in me. It is at that point I realized that someday he might do okay in the wild.

I spent considerable time on trying to be creative with natural food sources and making them not obvious or easy to find. It was a learning curve for him, but he managed. He learned that if he didn’t put in the effort he would not eat.

It took about 5 months, but one day I realized he was getting antsy in the constraints of the once large outdoor enclosure. With the necessary permissions and vaccinations in place plans were made for his return to his natural habitat, a habitat far away from people, houses and Tim Horton’s.

The day of his release the Conservation Officer and I walked him out into carefully selected large forested area and opened the crate he was in. The raccoon shot out of the crate, ran around sniffing everything, found an acorn and ate it. He soon spotted a tree and was up it in no time flat. He sat half way up the tree on a branch inspecting the needles of the white pine he climbed and that is where we left him.

You might think all this effort for just a raccoon, but to me it was worth it. This raccoon and all wildlife deserve to live their life wild and free as they are intended without interference from humans.

Tasting freedom for the first time