Rev. Christie Hardwick Talks Provincetown Inspiration Weekend (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Rev. Christie Hardwick about the fourth annual Provincetown Inspiration Weekend that takes place September 29th to October 1st in Provincetown, Massachusetts. From all over the world attendees come together for Provincetown’s Inspiration Weekend created by Rev. Hardwick to explore the power within to engaging the whole person, body, mind and spirit. This year’s theme is “Fierce Love”. In this challenging social and political climate many are having difficulties with anger, fear and resentment. Believing love is more powerful than hate, the theme invites our LGBTQ community to take inspirational action toward what we want rather than spend all our energy protesting what we don't want. There are five main sessions throughout the weekend held in various locations in scenic Provincetown. In addition there are many events including concerts, films, workshops, gallery receptions, yoga class, acupuncture sessions and more. This year Inspiration Gatherings will also honor local and national community members for their work to inspire positivity including Selisse Berry founder/CEO of Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, Scott Allegretti local cultural philanthropist, Rick "Wave" Kaplan, Activist and Water Protector and Dian Hamilton, producer playwright and founder of Writers Voice Café. I talked to Christie about what she hoped to accomplish at this year’s Provincetown Inspiration Weekend and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.