Revealed: How to create a business people adore even if you have the bipolar and spend some days hidden away from all the peopling

If you’ve ever wanted to run your own business but feel trapped by bipolar disorder and it’s unpredictable nature then this blog is especially for you.

You know just as I do that on the hypo-manic days you are THE greatest gift to the planet. Like you ROCK life in every way. You’re creative, a genius even and absolutely smash it out of the park on productivity. Even Elon Musk would have a hard time out-performing you.

But.

Then the darkness sets in. The apathy. The anxiety. The will to live screams out of your body faster than Tesla's newest invention. Oh and maybe that happens on the same day too, just to be an absolute douchebag!

So you get stuck.

You know that you’re probably unemployable in the traditional sense because your life just doesn’t click with a 9-5. You maybe tried freelancing but ended up letting people down. And now the self-doubt and crippling lack of self-worth has consumed your mind.

Well it wasn’t that long ago when I was in the same boat.

You know that ‘self-destruct’ button we have with life? I hit it hard. And repeatedly. For about 18 months. I literally stripped EVERYTHING out of my life. My income, my family, my business partnerships, my home. All just gone.

So I know what it’s like to be at rock bottom. (If you’ve above rock bottom right now you have a head start on me!)

I also know what it’s like to claw your way back to civilisation and into a place where you can, on some days, accept that you human pretty well.

This is my guide to humaning enough to run a business.

Accept that there is no ‘normal’

Right now drop any notion you may have of being ‘normal’. Let go of all your families quips about you not living a ‘normal’ life and say to them. Fuck it. I’m ME. Embrace who you are and fully accept that with genius comes madness.

Be honest with yourself

What are you actually good at? Not in the ‘I’m manic and can take over the world’ kind of good. I mean actual good. Stuff that you consistently get results with and know that you can do. It could be painting, washing the pots or being inventive. It doesn’t matter and nothing is too small to be added to the list. (Oh and you should write a list by the way)

Set your business up to run without you from the very start

Hate to break it to you but the odds are you’ll have another bad day in the future. Shit but true. On that day regardless of what you’ve promised people, you won’t show up. So have a plan B that doesn’t involve you. Pre-prepared subcontractors are an awesome way to do this. Have people on standby. And systemised the hell out of your business so even a novice can drop in at a moments notice and keep up your level of customer care.

Have a mentor

OK so a mentor should act like your business ‘carer’. They basically have your back and stop you from making stupid decisions when you’re in a mental fluid state. But they are a bit easier than having an actual person with you all the time telling you what to do. Plus a good mentor will pay back a million percent on the investment.

Don’t be in sole charge of the money

Come on, you know this makes sense. When you’re starting to go into that manic phase the first thing that goes is any control over money. Get someone you trust to have regular check-ins (like weekly) with you on where the money position of your business is. Not only does this make complete financial sense anyway, it will stop any spending sprees before they get radically out of control.

I could write forever on this and probably will in future articles, but for now there are my top five rules.

Living with bipolar doesn’t have to be a bad thing. And acceptance is the key. I’ve embraced my crazy and I love me for me. But I know that takes time. Don’t be hard on yourself and remember life is for loving.

