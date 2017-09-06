Review: Catherine Pearlman’s "Ignore It!: How Selectively Looking the Other Way Can Decrease Behavioral Problems and Increase Parenting Satisfaction"

Being a parent is the greatest experience in the world. My wife Margaret and I relish time with our two-year-old boy. His smile brightens our day, his giggling exudes joyfulness in its purest form, and his affection warms our hearts.

Simultaneously, while our boy is a sweetheart, he is also the world’s biggest rascal. He throws tantrums when he does not get his way, his new hobby is attempting to toss guacamole toward his dad, and he nags during car rides. There is a reason why they call this age the terrible twos.

By the time the little guy goes to sleep, we are exhausted.

Michael A. Moodian That damn Trader Joe’s guacamole.

This is why we were elated when our friend Catherine Pearlman—known also as the Family Coach—released her new book Ignore It!: How Selectively Looking the Other Way Can Decrease Behavioral Problems and Increase Parenting Satisfaction (TarcherPerigee).

Pearlman writes a syndicated column titled Dear Family Coach and runs a very successful parenting coaching practice. She has 22 years of experience as a social worker and holds a Ph.D. in social welfare from Yeshiva University and master’s degree in social work from New York University. She is America’s preeminent parenting expert.

Noel Besuzzi Catherine Pearlman

The fundamental Ignore It! philosophy is that selectively ignoring certain bad behaviors—such as tantrums, whining, and nagging—leads to a concept known as extinction, or “the process of eliminating or reducing a conditioned response by not reinforcing it.” “Any attention, even negative, is still motivating to a child,” Pearlman writes. “Children have learned from a young age to whine, cry, and negotiate to get something wanted.” Pearlman details a four-step process to address this: ignoring, listening, reengaging, and repairing.

Many traditional or natural parenting responses are, in fact, ineffective. As Pearlman writes, “Yelling as a form of discipline doesn’t benefit anyone. When the power differential between parents and children is unclear, and discipline is ineffectual, parents start disciplining often. They become hypersensitive to annoying and attention-seeking behaviors.” This, of course, can give parents headaches, and it does not necessarily correct the issue. “Behavior that is reinforced in any way is likely to be repeated,” she states. “When the response to the behavior changes, the behavior also changes.”

First-time parents share one major thing in common: we are all very new at this. We make mistakes. Sometimes we learn through trial and error. For this reason, Pearlman’s book is immensely valuable. Beyond selective ignoring, she provides an abundance of useful information such as enforcing time-outs (which we should think of as pushing reset buttons instead of punishment); using rewards; enabling natural consequences (“teach[ing] children to be more responsible for their work and belongings,” see example below); providing advice on meals, sleep, and exercise schedules; and praising children as a social reinforcement technique. She is also very clear about the types of behavior not to ignore, such as sneaky, extreme, or dangerous behavior.

A closing chapter covers helpful evaluation techniques. Pearlman discusses how parents can use charts to track behaviors such as tantrums and how to adjust a child’s schedule based on trends discovered. She includes sample charts in the book’s appendix.

Margaret and I are lucky to know Catherine Pearlman and seek her advice on parenting issues often. With the release of her first book, parents worldwide now have the ability to learn from a foremost parenting authority. We have started to implement the book’s suggestions and already see positive results. I give this book my highest recommendation.

Ignore It! is available through booksellers everywhere.