Review of 'The Hollywood Commandments'

I am spiritual so I was intrigued by this book from the title alone. DeVon Franklin is a New York Times best-selling author of The Wait co-written with his wife, Meagan Good, and Produced by Faith .

He was an intern for Will Smith (who says: “In the twenty years I’ve known DeVon he has lived his life the same way way he makes his movies: with commitment, humility, and a work ethic that demands respect”), produced Miracles From Heaven and is the CEO of Franklin Entertainment. Variety named him one of the ’10 producers to watch’.

In The Hollywood Commandments A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success by DeVon Franklin with Tim Vandehey they discuss lessons applicable to any industry, not just Hollywood:

Your Prayers Alone Aren’t Enough Make “pray and prepare” your motto. . . . You have to prepare for what you’re praying for. You Are the Talent You are a value creator. It is important to have a talent mentality–which means projecting a confidence based on knowing who you are and what you have to offer. You Have to Carry a Crown Before you Can Wear One Before you lead, you have to serve. Becoming an expert at service will unlock the power of your career. You Have to Know the Rules to Play the Game Your career is not a game–but if you look closely at the path of advancement in any career, it looks a lot like a game. So learning the rules will help you play the game and win. Your Gut is Hiding God When God speaks in your gut, he’s going to push you in directions that take you our of your comfort zone. Learn to listen, face your fears, and have the faith to do what you hear. Your success depends on it. You Get What You Negotiate (Not What You’re Worth) You can’t assume that people are going to give you what you’re worth; you must negotiate for it. You need to believe that you are valuable and then pursue compensation based on your value. You Must Master the Walk of Fame True success is not just about attaining it but also learning how to manage it. We were created to give praise, not receive it. Your Difference Is Your Destiny Success comes from being the distinctive person that God created you to be,. What makes you different from everyone else will help you cut through the path to your destiny. Your Amnesia Is an Asset Amnesia allows you to keep going in the face of failure and criticism. Stop letting your past judgement on your present and your future. Your World Is Smaller Than You Think Always behave as though people are watching you (because they are). Be who you say you are, be true to the values you claim to honor and stay committed to the process of success. Never burn bridges; you never know when you may need to cross them again. Use your faith to power your ascent.

Franklin says The Hollywood Commandments ” . . . is a user’s manual for balancing the secular and the spiritual and for understanding how each fits into the other.”

There are quotes before each lesson/chapter/commandment, the first chapter, your prayers alone aren’t enough: “prayer does not change God, but it changes him who prays.’ -Soren Kierkegaard”

Oprah says “DeVon Franklin . . . is a bonafide dynamo . . . a different kind of spiritual teacher for our times.”

Franklin himself says, “I define success as peace, and I believe it can be found through both our spiritual and secular pursuits.”

This guide book also contains an epilogue and a reader guide.

I read a lot of personal growth books, I highly recommend this one even if you don’t consider yourself religious or spiritual. The lessons are truly applicable to any walk in life. The Cliffs Notes of this review are not enough, purchase, read or listen, and practice.

Thank you, thank you, thank you DeVon.

“No, isn’t always no.”