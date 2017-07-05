Review: the art of flourishing: A GUIDE TO MINDFULNESS, SELF-CARE, AND LOVE IN A CHAOTIC WORLD

The art of flourishing: A GUIDE TO MINDFULNESS, SELF-CARE, AND LOVE IN A CHAOTIC WORLD, is an empowering, inspiring and motivational read. Jeffrey B. Rubin’s book, " the art of flourishing," is packed with loads of advice and guidance teaching readers how to use their spiritual intelligence. The teachings in this book provide readers with tools and techniques to move away from their chaotic world and focus on the positive aspects of life promoting mindfulness, self-care, loving relationships and environments that can have an overall positive impact on their life.

In today's world, millions of people are faced with obstacles causing many to stay stagnant in their lives with the inability to enjoy the beautiful things life has to offer. Many people are faced with various challenges causing them to become overwhelmed and unable to effectively communicate with the people around them. This, unfortunately, causes these individuals the inability to live a happy, healthy and productive life.

This book includes great advice, strategies, and techniques provided by Dr. Jeffrey B. Rubin himself. These strategies and techniques will help transform the reader’s lives mentally, spiritually and physically, along with helping them to improve their relationships with their partner, friends, and co-workers. Astonishingly, it works just as successfully for a CEO of a Fortune 500 company as it does for a parent struggling to communicate with a teenager.

By using Dr. Jeffrey B. Rubin's techniques in this book you’ll see your quality of life improve traumatically. Your ability to cope with your emotions, life and how you take on the world will improve. Your life will gain a new meaning filled with new ideas and motivations that will empower you to live a more fulfilling life.

The art of flourishing: A GUIDE TO MINDFULNESS, SELF-CARE, AND LOVE IN A CHAOTIC WORLD introduces meditating and dreaming as a way to improving our health using disciplines like yoga, meditation, and tai chi as ways to enhance awareness in our mind and body. Rubin teaches in the book how improving self-awareness can help improve your communications, relationships, health and even lead you to become a success in this chaotic world.

Rubin helps you understand with his words of wisdom that change can occur at any given time. His teachings in the book give the reader an understanding that as long as you are open for positive change then positive change will make its way into your life. Rubin gives you the opportunity to renew your relationships with people as he provides excellent guidance that provides a compelling yet practical way for improving the way you live and how you handle relationships in his astonishing book.

The art of flourishing is packed with amazing advice, which teaches readers how to renew their relationships giving them the ability to focus, understand their true purpose in life and appreciate the little things we all take for granted.

Dr. Jeffrey B. Rubin a psychotherapist, author, and a leading authority on the integration of meditation who provides brilliant insight on how to transform your life including fabulous advice, plus an extensive, easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide on how to apply the knowledge in this book to your life, so you are able to harness its incredible power.

One important factor I acquired from reading this amazing book was that it's crucial for individuals to maintain a deep understanding of their inner self. Understanding yourself and creating healthy coping mechanisms can help enhance your quality of life.

Dr. Jeffrey B. Rubin teaches you in his book how to turn your life around with the tips, tools, and techniques that are easy to incorporate in your life and very self-rewarding.

Rubin not only discusses how to improve relationships effectively, he shows you how to transform your entire life as you read this astonishing life-changing book.

In addition, through reading this book I realize no matter what age you are you can transform your life and create the life you always wanted for yourself. A life filled with happiness, inner peace, good health and strong inner strength that can lead you to endless opportunities and the ability to reach any level of happiness you desire.