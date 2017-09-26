“The Wilde Wedding” is an indie film with heart, featuring an ensemble of talented actors. Leading the gifted cast are the stellar Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Minnie Driver, and Patrick Stewart who all get the opportunity to shine in their respective roles.

The film takes place over a wedding weekend at the home of legendary actress Eve Wilde (Glenn Close) who is about to get married again this time to writer and novelist a delightfully drunken Harold (Patrick Stewart). Things get exciting with the unexpected arrival of Eve's first husband and father of children Tony® winning actor Laurence Wilde (John Malkovich).

Both Close and Malkovich deserve Oscar® Nominations for Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor for their delightful verbal bantering and no holds barred performances.

Fun Facts about the cast:

Over their careers respective careers the cast of “The Wild Wedding” have received a combined 9 Oscar® Nominations, 22 Emmy® Nominations, and 21 Golden Globe® Nominations.

Close and Malkovich previously co-starred in the now classic 1988 film and global hit "Dangerous Liaisons" which received Oscar Nominations for Best Actress (Close) and Best Picture.

Close and Stewart previously co-starred in the 2003 Showtime film "The Lion and Winter.”

Glenn Close won her first Golden Globe® Award and SAG® (Screen Actors Guild) Award Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie for “The Lion and Winer”.