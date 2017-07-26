Review: Toggo: "Ultrarock"

Captivating EDM Rock artist Toggo, has proudly released his fabulously anticipated EP entitled, "Ultrarock", containing his compelling and romantic smash hit single, 'Cannonball'. Quickly gaining in popularity and a vast amount of radio play in the US and the U.K., "Cannonball" is also accompanied by a well produced, wildly imaginative video. Ultrarock is a five song EP exploring romance, relationships, love, feeling good, playing hard and even anti-love expressed on the last track, "Fuck You, Just Fuck You"., a song laced with sarcastic anger regarding the ending of a relationship. "It's You That I Want", is a heartfelt confession of deep love that anyone who loves or who has loved can relate to. "California Royals" is some what of a fun tribute to Rihanna in her song "California King Bed" and "Royals" by Lorde. "I Want Nothing", is an uplifting, dazzle-rock, have to dance to, add to your playlist, full of life, sonically fun track. His hit single, "Cannonball", is a majestic, powerfully energetic love at first sight song which has already created a huge buzz in both the U.S. and the U.K. Toggo's unmistakably, unique, and melodic vocals carry the listener through a powerful, effervescent voyage and desire to hear more. His lyrics are well thought out, authentic, and materialize directly from his soul. His words make you think and his music makes you smile. He's been described as: "colorful", "High Energy and larger than life", "Catchy and unique with sublime vocals that pull you in from the start", "dazzling and compelling", "radio friendly", "true star quality", and "an idol in the making"... Originally from Norway, Toggo wound up in LA in a band called "Scared of Girls", which was just about to break national ground. Suddenly he disappeared without a trace for 8 months. When he re-emerged after a strange and dark experience he found he had lost everything he held dear, his house, his bank account, his car, his band, and the reputation he worked so hard to obtain. He found himself living in Minnesota, and raising a son. Now more optimistic than ever his determination to make great music is audaciously displayed within "Ultrarock". It is available on most Digital venues beginning on July 24, 2017. For more information on Toggo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1hcqgplwxohttp://facebook.com/toggoultrarock/http://ToggoUltrarock.comhttp://twitter.com/toggoultrarock/ Sent from my iPad
