Review: Top S.M.S sending applications for android users

In case you haven't noticed the average American cellphone owner now sends and receives over 41 text messages a day. That's more than 1,200 a month try that on one of those 500 texts for $10 plans and the overages are going to just about double.

Your monthly bill now, of course, you can get an unlimited text plan but I might have some better options with the top 6 SMS texting apps that are both cheaper and more fun to use they rely on your data.

IMO Text:

It’s a new age messenger with free video calling and voice calling. But as far as texting is concerned IMO app overtake its competitors easily. IMO Beta is a beta version released by IMO and it is available both for Android and IOS.

Google Voice:

Google Voice app may have the least features of any I'm going to show you, but it does something unique. It assigns you a separate Google Voice phone number. That means you can also text people who are not on smartphones and don't have a data plan and you still won't be charged for SMS on your end pretty neat trick huh it doesn't quite.

K.I.K:

If you're a real heavy texture with like five SMS threads going at once and you dread that day when a sluggish text app is gonna trip you up and cause you to text, a photo to the boss instead of the boyfriend kick is your huckleberry super responsive and fast it's also got cool single letter interface these little call-outs on the bubbles to let you know if a text has been sent delivered or read.

Live Profile:

For the obsessively impatient number three is called live profile. It's interesting and then it connects you to your texting account via an email address instead of a fixed phone number.

That makes it great if you use as many phones as you send texts like some people do you log in to whatever device you've got via your email address on any of them and your messages and contacts follow you. It also lets you post your text to Twitter or Facebook but doesn't offer group chat.

Ping Chat:

Ping Chat Ping Chat does have the group chat that live profiles missing, but it also lets you text pictures while sharing your location and integrating your social network status.

That's great because the stalk his Union called, and they're demanding and easier workload this is an ad-supported app by the way, and no clean paid version is even available as of

this moment before I get you to our number one SMS text alternative app let's get a little reality check on this idea that everyone's texting instead of calling nope we're doing lots of both the latest numbers from the Pew

Kakao:

The Internet and American Life Survey so that the more you text, the more you call but, the more a person texts, the more they prefer to be contacted that way so take a hint and stop calling me the number one SMS alternative app is Kakao.

Talk it has just about every major feature going for it you can send pictures to send video share audio do lots of appearance customization to keep you phone fetishists from getting nervous that maybe your phone isn't cooler than.