Review: Villa Padierna Palace Hotel in Marbella, Spain

As once revered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Villa Padierna Palace Hotel couldn’t be more exclusive or stunning to indulge on the coast of southern Spain.

By Eileen Cotter Wright Villa Padierna Palace Marbella Fountain

With a reputation as a top luxury hotel in Marbella, I very much looked forward to experiencing the Villa Padierna first-hand. Southern Spain is full of beautiful properties to enjoy holidays at, but for a high-end option that offers activities, exclusive spa treatments and golfing, this is a great option.

by Eileen Cotter Wright Villa Padierna Hotel

The central location near the Malaga airport and other convenient hubs along the coast is also a draw to stay at the property. While the Palace is not directly on the waterfront, they do offer a shuttle service to their club directly on the beach. Dine in style at the elegant beachside restaurant specializing in seafood dishes, or snooze on one of the plentiful sun loungers offered to all guests.

Epitome of Class

by Eileen Cotter Wright Pool Villa Padierna Palace Hotel Spain

An expansive lobby area welcomes each guest with an abundance of indulgence right from the beginning. Warm introductions from staff and a speedy, efficient check-in are appreciated, especially as the rooms that await are perfect for relaxing after the journey to the Malaga region. You’re led swiftly to your sanctuary, which is modeled after classic stylings of ancient Roman/Italian inspirations. Just outside the beautiful rooms (and private suites, one of which named after Michelle Obama) are copious facilities at very guests disposal, including the expansive pool area fit for royalty.

Endless Spa Facilities

Guests have access to a wide range of spa features during their stay at Villa Padierna. Done your lush robe and head to the exclusive area full of three sauna rooms and soaking pools – with one pool letting in natural sunlight and the surrounding greenery. These waters and steam are known to help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and increase circulation, among many other benefits. It’s the only one of its kind along the Costa Del Sol. Of course, this is only the beginning of what’s on offer though. There are various packages available according to your wellness needs, such as detox weeks, aesthetic medicine and deep hair treatments. Guests often stay for extended periods of time to get the full experience in beauty and relaxation.

by Eileen Cotter Wright Spa at Villa Padierna

Those looking for a more active wellness experience can take advantage of more than 22,000 square feet of tennis court space or hit the links at three different courses nearby. There’s even a gorgeous boutique shop on site if you find retail therapy the best way to feel tranquil too.

Dining in Style

by Eileen Cotter Wright Champange at Villa Padierna in Marbella Spain

While I wasn’t able to experience the extensive dining options on site, I did have the pleasure of having a leisurely breakfast in the late morning on the expansive terrace overlooking the golf course. This relaxing ambiance that offers an all-encompassing grazing meal is a wonderful beginning to a day spent at Villa Padierna. There are options for all types of diets, from healthy fresh fruits and cured ham to omelets made to order. Ask any member of staff and they are sure to do their best to honor your request.

Special Happenings

As the resort is a hotspot for celebrities and people of interest, there are often wonderful events being hosted by the property for all guests to partake in. During the visit, we were treated to a test drive in the latest models of town cars and convertibles, including the latest model from Rolls Royce. These indulgent surprises make for an even more surreal experience at an already lavish property in beautiful Spain. The hotel is happy to arrange excursions away from the resort too, so guests can experience beautiful nature, ancient ruins, water sport adventures and more.