Revive Your Family on the Best Winter Vacation Ever

School’s back in session. The long post-summer slog at work is underway. If you need a glimmer of vacation hope that’s less than eight or nine months away, you’re part of a growing trend. Winter-break vacations, the kind that take advantage of the end-of-year hiatus in school and professional calendars, have risen rapidly in popularity over the last few years. And I’m not talking about a few extra days on Grandma’s sofa bed.

For the over-committed and over-networked among us, a clean break with routine is more important than ever. At Classic Journeys, my travel company, we’ve seen a major uptick in how often and how early in the fall that travelers are scheduling these trips. The timing makes sense. The holiday period is often even better than summer for assembling the family because there’s less competition from the usual scrum of practices, meetings, and social obligations.

I’m asked for recommendations all the time, and I have a bunch of slam-dunk ideas that have worked for my family and hundreds of others. These destinations offer a ton of multisport activities and a fun look (aka not school-like) at local cultures. So, order a pizza, sit everybody down, and hash out which of these trips make the most sense for your clan.

Belize & Guatemala – Warm, easy to get to, and not quite like anywhere else you’ve ever been, these side-by-side Central American countries yield a luxury eco-adventure taken to beautiful extremes. Yes, there are rainforests teeming with toucans and monkeys where you go for amazing nature walks. But you also scale Mayan pyramids at Tikal. And you can dive from the deck of your private catamaran to snorkel over the coral gardens in the world’s second largest barrier reef.

Morocco – Exotic works, especially when it’s as easy to pull off as a trip to Morocco. The country is super friendly and offers one of the best ways I know to step a little outside your usual cultural comfort zone. Who among you will forget taking a camel ride in the Sahara or a night in a luxury Berber encampment? Together, you’ll bike in an oasis, walk into the 900-foot-deep Todra Gorge, and see snake charmers. Memories this unique are hard to come by in any season of the year!

The Galápagos – It’s our most popular family destination of all time, and it’s easy to see why. Start with off-the-charts close-up encounters with penguins, giant land tortoises, iguanas, sea lions and blue-footed boobies in the company of local guides and naturalists. Add in sea kayaking, snorkeling and mountain biking. Your best bet: skip the cruise ship and base your family on the islands in the world-class luxury boutique hotels that are now available.

Cuba – Yes, you can still go. No, despite what you heard on the news, there are no new limitations on travel there when you’re with a company like Classic Journeys. Cruise the streets of Havana in classic cars from the ‘50s. Go walking in deep countryside to meet farmers in their fields and see ways of life that have barely changed for the last century. Cuba sits on the cusp of big change, and it’s an incredible gift to expose your family to the island’s culture and history at this awesome moment in time.

Panama – I call it the next eco-tourism hot spot. Of course, you have to see the canal and how it works. Totally amazing. But this is a country where you can paddle a dugout into the rainforest to spend a day in a native village. Sip some shade-grown coffee on the plantation where it was grown. You’ll go zip-lining for sure, and spot anteaters, parrots and hummingbirds galore. The hotels and resorts are luxurious. Panama is one of those places where it is ridiculously easy to have a fantastic time.

Peru & Machu Picchu – If it’s not on your bucket list, it should be! By now, just about everybody’s seen pix of the mountaintop ruins of Machu Picchu, but it’s mind-blowing to be there. And you should plan so that you’re there for more than just a day (like so many rushed tourists are). You know you’ll be comfortable there, because one of South America’s top-rated hotels is in Aguas Caliente, just at the base of Machu Picchu mountain. But that’s just one highlight of this high-altitude country. You can bike in the Sacred Valley, explore Cusco and hang out with llama-herders to round out a week in Peru that is pretty much unbeatable in every way.

Costa Rica – This is the country that practically invented eco-tourism. On the ground, you’re in the presence of more kinds of birds, animals and plants than you find in some entire continents. Around here, a white-face monkey is your alarm clock. You’ll lay eyes on three-toed sloths and more kinds of hummingbirds that you ever imagined. The mild climate is a sweet break from whatever’s going on back at home, and the lodges in these parts are a terrific blend of scenic location and luxurious comfort. Trust me, you won’t want to leave!

Vietnam, Laos & Cambodia – Really? You bet. Indochina is way more accessible (and fun) than you can believe. Along the way, you can take a bath with an elephant. Spend a night on a luxury junk in Vietnam’s spectacular Halong Bay and bike along the Mekong. Give alms to monks in a solemn ceremony. The people of all three countries are very welcoming, as you’ll see when you meet up with rural schoolchildren, rice farmers and others. This experience also takes you to the ruins of Angkor Wat and into Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.