Reviving focus for our collective future

I am a critical care physician and a lung doctor. As a physician, I can readily imagine a patient

who is critically ill, near death, while his doctors argue about who was right or wrong in their diagnosis. When the patient’s life is at stake, it’s too late for accusations; intervention is needed. Like my example of the unfocused doctors, our country has become mired in ideological debate, as the people suffer. For example, the ill-fated attempts to derail the Affordable Care Act could easily have left 23 million individuals without health insurance. Wouldn’t a concerned care provider make the protection of his/her patients the first priority? Instead, we heard the President threaten to “shut it down.” We heard Democrats and Republicans vilifying one another. We saw unbridled partisanship and pandering to radical factions. Meanwhile, the House and Senate have become useless, and the patient is at risk of moving towards life support.

The shrill voices of the radical fringes of government, media and society have taken over. No longer is there respect for one another’s difference of opinion or any attempts to reach a mutual agreement. A hero, such as Senator John McCain, must face a barrage of hate and vitriol within his own party because he chose to take a stand for what he felt is right. When Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Susan Collins voted against the repeal of Accountable Care Act, they were threatened with revenge by a sitting President. The noise generated from the extreme right and a reactionary extreme left, suffocated the sound of moderation. The result is that nothing is getting done. The antipathy toward minorities and the sense of empowerment shown by the Alt Right and Neo Nazis in Charlottesville is a symptom of a deep illness that threatens the life of all Americans.

I do not believe that the majority of people who voted for Donald Trump are racists and radical sympathizers. Our country has serious issues that people who follow diverse paths agree are critical: health care, the economy, jobs creation, increasing number of working poor, safety and security, accessibility of educational opportunity, a crumbling infrastructure, climate crisis, election reform to eliminate big money involvement in our political process, etc. to name a few. Nothing new here, but, like our example of doctors, it’s time to do what is right for the patient. Before any dialogue can be meaningful, we must have a set of verifiable facts. Fabricating unsubstantiated data and then attacking anyone who challenges their veracity will leave our patient dead. Our legislators need to step-up; stop playing the “blame game; stop giving lip service” to the idea of working together and actually do it! The radical fringes of our society have long known that dividing people and turning them against one another is a certain way to obtain power and control. We have allowed this to happen to us. Let’s begin meaningful and civil conversations…in town halls, broadcast media, social media, and interpersonally. Conversations that observe the rules of graciousness and respect. Let’s work together toward solving our mutual problems. Put yourself in the “shoes” of another…a poor migrant worker, an oppressed minority, a middleclass worker who feels sidelined and underpaid, a student trying to work her way through school, a young individual struggling with his/her sexual identity, a woman trying to feed her family, a veteran returning back home and restarting life, a senior trying to get her life sustaining medicines, and so many more.