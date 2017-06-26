Revolution Studio: A Powerhouse in Cycling and Yoga

Established a few years ago, Revolution Studio in Houston, TX, has flourished into a dynamic destination that brings together the art of yoga and cycling into perfect harmony. Revolution Studio distinguishes itself by providing a curated experience that fits each individual and empowers them to excel at their own rate. Transforming the lives of thousands of people, Revolution Studio has created and continues to make a lasting impact on the fitness industry in the fourth largest city in the US. A go-to boutique, it welcomes people from all backgrounds and fitness levels.

Kim Syma, Owner of Revolution Studio

The Studio with a Story

Founder of Revolution Studio, Kim Syma, had the vision of a fitness center that connected people, thrived on community engagement, and made workouts something to look forward to. She first expressed her idea for Revolution Studio in a class while pursuing her MBA at The University of Texas Austin. Her zealous spirit was so magnetic that she attracted the attention of her future husband and business partner, who was sitting just a few rows behind her in the same class. The two wed in October of 2012. Twenty days after their wedding, they opened their first fitness studio together. Facing a year of many firsts, they continued to grow together and have since dominated the Houston cycling and yoga scene through engaging class offerings and tailored guidance for their community. Today Revolution Studio has three locations: Sugar Land, Memorial City, and River Oaks.

Working Out for a Cause

Revolution Studio offers a mixture of challenges to keep their clients motivated and interested. Along with individual challenges, the studio offers "team challenges" that incorporate several people on one team to achieve a set number of classes within a certain time frame. Not only do these challenges help motivate you to get up in the morning for that 5:30 am class, but Revolution Studio typically donates a portion of the proceeds to a charity of their choice. Who would have thought burning calories could be so rewarding?

Inside Revolution Studio at Memorial City, Houston, TX

A Curated Experience

The backbone of the experience at Revolution Studio lies in its emphasis on current and relevant music. In cycling classes, riders move to the rhythm of the music in synchronization as a group. While the class only lasts 45 minutes, the average class takes 1-2 hours to plan. Each class consistently raises the bar, and integrates new combinations of moves, playlists, and personality. To achieve this unique and ever-changing experience, Revolution Studio is careful in hand-selecting instructor candidates that are invested in growth and committed to optimizing the cycling and yoga experience to its full potential. Each of the 29 instructors brings a unique perspective and comes from a different background. Experiencing many variations of yoga, attendees can enjoy a wide spectrum of influences within Revolution Studio’s Vinyasa flow structure. According to Jess, a rockstar yogi at Revolution Studio, each yoga instructor is encouraged to consistently develop themselves and their practices by incorporating inspirations from other areas such as dance, running, Pilates, martial arts, therapeutic practices, healing practices, strengthening, and perhaps the most influential element of the classes beyond creating connection, cultivating awareness.

“We're a lot more than a fitness studio. It's a lifestyle space that encourages people to be the best version of themselves in and outside of the studio. It's not a competition. We're all in this together!” -Jess, Yoga Instructor at Revolution Studio

Revolution Studio produces a new apparel collection every three months, consistently offering new trendy and fashionable athletic wear.

Community Engagement

Revolution Studio is committed to immersing its brand into the cultured community in Houston. "Yoga on the Avenue" is a complimentary outdoor yoga class held once a month at one of the most exquisite locations in Houston and is open to the public. The event features professional DJ's, mimosas, and hors d'oeuvres, attracting multitudes of Houstonians looking for an unconventional yoga experience. As many as 200 people have attended the event at once.

Community yoga hosted by Revolution Studio

Why Cycling and Yoga Compliment Each Other

During a cycling class, riders burn an average 500-800 calories in a 45-minute timeframe. Being one of the most effective methods of losing weight, the cardiovascular exercise is a great way to get your heart pumping. A few high-intensity cardio workouts per week are recommended for everyone, especially those who focus primarily on yoga. Cycling is a wonderful cardio choice because it is low impact. Many former runners, people with knee surgeries, even people with disabilities, cycle. The bike is customizable and allows each rider to control the resistance and intensity of their workout.

Cycling typically tightens the hips, therefore adding yoga into a workout regime enhances flexibility and mobility. Additionally, it helps with balance, builds core strength, and improves posture. The two practices compliment each other on an extraordinary level.

“Breath is the anchor of every yoga practice. For me, discovering yoga and breathing my way through yoga poses, I’ve seen it transfer into life. A few deep breaths can transform the energy you bring everywhere.” -Kim, Owner & Founder of Revolution Studio

Revolution Studio at River Oaks was voted one of the 12 of the Most Beautiful Fitness Studios on Instagram

See for Yourself

Promoting both an enriched physical and spiritual philosophy, Revolution Studio continues to revolutionize the perception and stigma around traditional cycling and yoga centers by delivering an unmatched standard of quality, adventure, and universal connection. It is no question Revolution Studio will remain an aspirational yet inclusive resource for lifestyle and body transformations.