Rex Tillerson Says Exxon Mobil Didn't Lobby Against Sanctions. Public Records Suggest Otherwise

WASHINGTON ― Former Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson testified under oath during his secretary of state confirmation hearing Wednesday that he had no knowledge of his company lobbying lawmakers against sanctions.

Public records show that between 2006 and 2014, while Tillerson was leading oil giant, firms representing Exxon Mobil repeatedly lobbied members of Congress on sanctions legislation targeting Iran and Russia that could hurt the company’s business.

Confronted by Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) an architect of several Congressional sanctions bills targeting Iran, Tillerson denied that the lobbying took place.

“I never lobbied against sanctions,” said Tillerson. “To my knowledge, Exxon Mobil never directly lobbied against sanctions.”

Between January and June of 2010, as lawmakers debated imposing sanctions against foreign banks that did business with Iran, two firms representing Exxon Mobil filed paperwork disclosing lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill. The firms were focused on HR 2194, a sanctions bill that became law on July 1, 2010.

Sanctions proponents credit that legislation with contributing to strain on Tehran’s economy and helping to force the country to negotiate significant concessions to its nuclear program.

In 2014, Exxon Mobil again dispatched a lobbyist to Capitol Hill, this time to discuss with lawmakers proposed measures towards Russia in retaliation for its military incursion into Ukraine.

“I think you called me at the time!” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said during the confirmation hearing.

Despite submitting lobbying disclosure paperwork, Exxon Mobil disputes that its activity qualified as “lobbying” against sanctions. In a statement to The Huffington Post, the oil company said it “provided information about impact of sanctions, but did not lobby against sanctions.”

Exxon tweeted a similar statement Wednesday afternoon

Let's be clear: we engage with lawmakers to discuss sanction impacts, not whether or not sanctions should be imposed — ExxonMobil (@exxonmobil) January 11, 2017

Not all committee members were convinced. “In your mind, calling a United States senator to express your belief that sanctions are not effective is not lobbying,” Murphy said. “In my view, that is a distinction without a difference.”

While heading the company, Tillerson was upfront about his skepticism of economic sanctions against foreign adversaries. “We do not support sanctions, generally, because we don’t find them to be effective unless they are very well implemented comprehensibly, and that’s a very hard thing to do,” he said at the company’s 2014 annual meeting.

On Wednesday, Tillerson would not commit to supporting sanctions against Russia in response to the Kremlin’s alleged role in election-related hacking. “Giving the executive the tool is one thing; requiring the executive to use it, without any other considerations, I would have concerns about,” he said.